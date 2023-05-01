Retail investors account for 55% of Sing Investments & Finance Limited's (SGX:S35) ownership, while private companies account for 33%

Key Insights

Significant control over Sing Investments & Finance by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 22 investors have a majority stake in the company with 45% ownership

10% of Sing Investments & Finance is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sing Investments & Finance Limited (SGX:S35), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 55% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private companies on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sing Investments & Finance, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sing Investments & Finance?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Sing Investments & Finance might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sing Investments & Finance. F. H. Lee Holdings (Pte) Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 28% of shares outstanding. With 2.6% and 1.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Edy Hartono and Lee Wah are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 22 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Sing Investments & Finance

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Sing Investments & Finance Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$249m, and insiders have S$25m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 55% stake in Sing Investments & Finance, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 33%, of the Sing Investments & Finance stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sing Investments & Finance (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

