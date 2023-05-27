Retail investors account for 56% of FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:NLM) ownership, while insiders account for 44%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in FRoSTA indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 44% ownership

Insider ownership in FRoSTA is 44%

If you want to know who really controls FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:NLM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 44% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about FRoSTA.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FRoSTA?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. FRoSTA might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in FRoSTA. The company's CEO Felix Ahlers is the largest shareholder with 34% of shares outstanding. With 10.0% and 0.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dirk Ahlers and PEH Wertpapier AG are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 9 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of FRoSTA

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft. Insiders own €183m worth of shares in the €420m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 56% of FRoSTA. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

