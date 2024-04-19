Retail investors account for 58% of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG's (VTX:LISN) ownership, while institutions account for 31%

Key Insights

Significant control over Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 37% of the company

Institutional ownership in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is 31%

Every investor in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, ESOP, with ownership of 9.0%. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.3% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 3.4% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG. Insiders own CHF442m worth of shares (at current prices). we sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 58% of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

