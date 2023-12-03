Retail investors account for 59% of Lindsay Australia Limited's (ASX:LAU) ownership, while public companies account for 18%

Key Insights

Lindsay Australia's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 25 shareholders own 41% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 59% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Public companies, on the other hand, account for 18% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Lindsay Australia.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lindsay Australia?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Lindsay Australia does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lindsay Australia, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Lindsay Australia is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited with 18% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.6% and 5.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Lindsay Australia

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Lindsay Australia Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$346m, and insiders have AU$52m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 59% of Lindsay Australia shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 18% of Lindsay Australia stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

