Retail investors are Cibus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CBUS) biggest owners and were hit after market cap dropped US$52m

Key Insights

Cibus' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

37% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 13% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following last week's price drop, Retail investors saw a decline in their holdings value after market cap dropped by US$52m last week. Meanwhile, the low insider ownership hasn't gone unnoticed. Usually, companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cibus.

Check out our latest analysis for Cibus

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cibus?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Cibus might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Cibus is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Rory Riggs is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.3% and 2.1% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cibus

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Cibus, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$27m worth of the US$377m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Cibus (5 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here