Retail investors in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are its biggest bettors, and their bets paid off as stock gained 23% last week

Key Insights

Significant control over GlycoMimetics by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 9 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Clearly, retail investors benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$24m last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about GlycoMimetics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GlycoMimetics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in GlycoMimetics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of GlycoMimetics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 15% of GlycoMimetics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that BVF Partners L.P. is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Artal Group S.A. is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and New Enterprise Associates, Inc. holds about 7.4% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of GlycoMimetics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in GlycoMimetics, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$3.8m worth of the US$127m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 43% stake in GlycoMimetics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 21% stake in GlycoMimetics. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand GlycoMimetics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - GlycoMimetics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

