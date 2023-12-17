Retail investors who hold 34% of Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) gained 19%, institutions profited as well

Key Insights

Significant control over Tamboran Resources by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 8 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 34% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While retail investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 19% price gain, institutions also received a 24% cut.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Tamboran Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tamboran Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Tamboran Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tamboran Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 7.6% of Tamboran Resources. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Bryan Sheffield is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.6% and 7.3% of the stock.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Tamboran Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Tamboran Resources Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$275m, and insiders have AU$60m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 5.8%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 6.2% of Tamboran Resources. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

