Retail investors who hold 59% of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) gained 157%, insiders profited as well

Significant control over Knightscope by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 41% of the company

26% of Knightscope is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While retail investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s US$75m market cap gain, insiders too had a 26% share in those profits.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Knightscope.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Knightscope?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Knightscope does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Knightscope's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Knightscope. With a 12% stake, CEO William Li is the largest shareholder. With 5.3% and 4.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Stacy Stephens and Ab Family Protection Trust Ii are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Stacy Stephens is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Knightscope

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Knightscope, Inc.. Insiders own US$32m worth of shares in the US$122m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 59% of Knightscope shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 6.5%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Knightscope (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

