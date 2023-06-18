Retail investors who hold 60% of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) gained 35%, institutions profited as well

Key Insights

Significant control over LifeMD by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 37% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following a 35% increase in the stock price last week, retail investors profited the most, but institutions who own 18% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about LifeMD.

See our latest analysis for LifeMD

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LifeMD?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in LifeMD. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at LifeMD's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

LifeMD is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Justin Schreiber with 8.8% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.1% and 3.5% of the stock. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Bertrand Velge is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of LifeMD

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of LifeMD, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$109m, and insiders have US$19m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 60% stake in LifeMD, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.1%, of the LifeMD stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand LifeMD better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that LifeMD is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here