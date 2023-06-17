Retail investors in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) are its biggest bettors, and their bets paid off as stock gained 3.9% last week

The considerable ownership by retail investors in International Consolidated Airlines Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

46% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutional ownership in International Consolidated Airlines Group is 18%

Every investor in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, retail investors were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 3.9% gain.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of International Consolidated Airlines Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About International Consolidated Airlines Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that International Consolidated Airlines Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see International Consolidated Airlines Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

International Consolidated Airlines Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Qatar Airways Limited with 25% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 1.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of International Consolidated Airlines Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own UK£3.6m of stock. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 57% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 25%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

