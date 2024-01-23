Retail investors invested in Dagang NeXchange Berhad (KLSE:DNEX) copped the brunt of last week's RM158m market cap decline

Key Insights

Dagang NeXchange Berhad's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 47% ownership

16% of Dagang NeXchange Berhad is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Dagang NeXchange Berhad (KLSE:DNEX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 13% decrease in the stock price last week, retail investors suffered the most losses, but insiders who own 16% stock also took a hit.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Dagang NeXchange Berhad.

KLSE:DNEX Ownership Breakdown January 23rd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dagang NeXchange Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Dagang NeXchange Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dagang NeXchange Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

KLSE:DNEX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dagang NeXchange Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Arcadia Acres Sdn. Bhd. with 11% of shares outstanding. Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia is the second largest shareholder owning 4.9% of common stock, and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. holds about 3.8% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Dagang NeXchange Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Dagang NeXchange Berhad. Insiders have a RM170m stake in this RM1.1b business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 52% of Dagang NeXchange Berhad. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 14%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 3.8% of Dagang NeXchange Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Dagang NeXchange Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow, for free.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

