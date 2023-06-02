retail investors who own 44% along with institutions invested in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw increase in their holdings value last week

Key Insights

Rekor Systems' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 15 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insider ownership in Rekor Systems is 12%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While retail investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 36% price gain, institutions also received a 24% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Rekor Systems, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rekor Systems?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Rekor Systems does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Rekor Systems' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 20% of Rekor Systems. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Arctis Global LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.9% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.7% and 5.1% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Robert Berman is the owner of 5.1% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 15 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Rekor Systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Rekor Systems, Inc.. Insiders own US$13m worth of shares in the US$109m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 44% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Rekor Systems. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

