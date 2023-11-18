retail investors who own 50% along with institutions invested in Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) saw increase in their holdings value last week

Key Insights

Corporate Travel Management's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 49% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While retail investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s AU$230m market cap gain, institutions too had a 34% share in those profits.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Corporate Travel Management.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Corporate Travel Management?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Corporate Travel Management already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Corporate Travel Management's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Corporate Travel Management is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Jamie Pherous with 12% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 5.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Corporate Travel Management

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Corporate Travel Management Limited. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful AU$367m stake in this AU$2.8b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 50% stake in Corporate Travel Management, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Corporate Travel Management better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

