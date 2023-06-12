As retail investors rush back into Hong Kong stocks, market bulls face Fed test and strategists warn of pitfalls

After a humbling start to the second quarter, investors appear to have rushed back into Hong Kong-listed stocks. While a rebound is due after a 19.6 per cent sell-off from a peak in January, the next run-up might be short-lived with dangers lurking at year-end, some strategists said.

The Hang Seng Index has risen 6.3 per cent to 19,389.95 this month, promising to halt the successive losses seen in April and May. Cheapened valuations and positive outcomes in the US on the debt ceiling and rates outlook are reviving risk appetite and optimism.

Wang Qi, CEO of hedge fund MegaTrust Investment, expects the city's benchmark index to climb to as high as 21,000 points later this month, while KGI Securities forecasts 22,100 by December end. Swiss private bank Julius Baer and Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, each predict the gauge to reach 21,000 to 21,500 points by June 2024.

"The dynamic valuation at the end of May has returned to the lower end of the historical range," said Cliff Zhao, chief strategist at CCB International. "We expect Hong Kong stocks to rise and then fall in the second half. The main risks to Hong Kong equities are likely to be more pronounced in the fourth quarter."

Cliff Zhao, chief strategist at CCB International. Photo: Handout alt=Cliff Zhao, chief strategist at CCB International. Photo: Handout>

Hang Seng Index members are currently trading at a price-earnings multiple of 10.4 times, versus a 16.9 multiple for the MSCI World Index. CCB International, a unit of China's second-largest banking group, expects the benchmark to trade between 18,000 and 21,500 points for the rest of this year.

Retail investors have been loading up on local stocks during the recent market retreat, Goldman Sachs said in a report on June 9, boosting their holdings to about US$200 billion, or 8 per cent of the market free float. Exchange-traded products tracking the tech index attracted 34 per cent more funds from investors this year to US$13.1 billion as of May 31, the compiler said, undeterred by market weakness.

That optimism will be tested this week as the Federal Reserve decides on its next interest-rate move. Fed fund futures last week implied a 70 per cent chance of a pause at 5 to 5.25 per cent, after 10 successive hikes since March 2022. The odds have fallen from 75 per cent a week earlier, and nearly 100 per cent a month back, according to data compiled by CME Group.

Investors are likely to stay in the market while waiting for Beijing to deliver a much-needed stimulus package to shore up China's faltering economy and hand the market a shot in the arm, according to Richard Tang, an equity analyst who tracks Asian markets at Julius Baer.

"Mild policy easing may be on the doorstep, although we see a much smaller rebound ahead," he said. "The challenge last year was a physical lockdown bringing the economy to a halt, but we are currently tackling the problem of weakening income expectations and confidence, which may not be easily rescued by the policy measures normally used in the past."

The market is looking forward to new policies stabilising economic growth in the third quarter, CCB International's Zhao said during a webinar on Friday. The July Politburo meeting and the Third Plenary Session of the Central Committee (likely to be held in the autumn) are important policy windows, he added.

Cuts in banks' reserves ratio and borrowing costs are likely to be soft, while stronger measures will be targeted at the property and technology industries, he said. "The downside for Hong Kong equities is relatively limited in our view."

Meanwhile, technical indicators are flashing buy signals for Hong Kong stocks, according to Wang at MegaTrust. Market corrections usually last about 80 trading days, followed by a recovery that is smaller in magnitude and shorter in duration.

Wang Qi, co-founder and CEO of MegaTrust Investment. Source: LinkedIn alt=Wang Qi, co-founder and CEO of MegaTrust Investment. Source: LinkedIn>

The most-recent pullback from January 27 has stretched to 84 days, he said in a note to clients on Thursday. Previous "relief rallies" after corrections usually lasted 15-30 days. Currently, it's only been five trading days since the June 1 trough. "Patience," he added.

"The current recovery is chugging along with the Hang Seng Index possibly reaching 20,000-21,000" in 15 to 30 days, Wang said. "Not much visibility after that."

