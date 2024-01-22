Retail investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after AMG Critical Materials N.V.'s (AMS:AMG) market cap dropped by €48m

Key Insights

Significant control over AMG Critical Materials by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

39% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of AMG Critical Materials N.V. (AMS:AMG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 57% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While the holdings of retail investors took a hit after last week’s 7.2% price drop, institutions with their 37% holdings also suffered.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of AMG Critical Materials, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for AMG Critical Materials

ENXTAM:AMG Ownership Breakdown January 22nd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AMG Critical Materials?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AMG Critical Materials. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AMG Critical Materials' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTAM:AMG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AMG Critical Materials. The company's CEO Heinz Schimmelbusch is the largest shareholder with 3.9% of shares outstanding. With 3.9% and 3.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Norges Bank Investment Management and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story continues

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of AMG Critical Materials

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in AMG Critical Materials N.V.. In their own names, insiders own €38m worth of stock in the €622m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 57% stake in AMG Critical Materials, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for AMG Critical Materials (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.