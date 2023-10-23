Retail investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after ams-OSRAM AG's (VTX:AMS) market cap dropped by CHF60m

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in ams-OSRAM indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 38% ownership

44% of ams-OSRAM is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of ams-OSRAM AG (VTX:AMS) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 56% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 44% came under pressure after market cap dropped to CHF947m last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ams-OSRAM.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ams-OSRAM?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

ams-OSRAM already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of ams-OSRAM, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ams-OSRAM. The company's largest shareholder is UBS Asset Management AG, with ownership of 7.0%. With 5.5% and 4.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Fidelity International Ltd and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of ams-OSRAM

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of ams-OSRAM AG. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CHF340k worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 56% of ams-OSRAM. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

