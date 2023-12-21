Retail investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after WM Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MAPS) market cap dropped by US$9.2m

Key Insights

WM Technology's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 23 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

If you want to know who really controls WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 38% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$122m last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of WM Technology, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About WM Technology?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

WM Technology already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of WM Technology, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.2% of WM Technology. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Morgan Stanley, Investment Banking and Brokerage Investments is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.7% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.5% and 6.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Douglas Francis directly holds 5.0% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 23 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of WM Technology

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in WM Technology, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$11m worth of stock in the US$122m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 47% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand WM Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with WM Technology , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

