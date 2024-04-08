Retail investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after The Star Entertainment Group Limited's (ASX:SGR) market cap dropped by AU$129m

Key Insights

Every investor in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 34% came under pressure after market cap dropped to AU$1.5b last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Star Entertainment Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Star Entertainment Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Star Entertainment Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Star Entertainment Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Star Entertainment Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Bruce Mathieson with 8.2% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Star Entertainment Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in The Star Entertainment Group Limited. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth AU$152m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 49% stake in Star Entertainment Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 3.3%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 3.6% of Star Entertainment Group. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Star Entertainment Group that you should be aware of.

Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

