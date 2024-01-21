Retail investors are XPeng Inc.'s (NYSE:XPEV) biggest owners and were hit after market cap dropped US$2.0b

Key Insights

Significant control over XPeng by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 17 shareholders own 50% of the company

23% of XPeng is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 39% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While insiders, who own 23% shares weren’t spared from last week’s US$2.0b market cap drop, retail investors as a group suffered the maximum losses

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of XPeng.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About XPeng?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that XPeng does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at XPeng's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in XPeng. The company's CEO Xiaopeng He is the largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. With 7.6% and 5.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Porsche Automobil Holding SE are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 17 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of XPeng

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of XPeng Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$9.1b, and insiders have US$2.1b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over XPeng. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 3.3%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 13% of XPeng stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

