Retail Market in China to grow at CAGR of 10% by 2025|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Walmart INC to Play Key Vendors|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market in China market size is expected to increase by USD 1420.30 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 10%, according to the latest research report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Retail Market in China by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The retail market in China report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the premiumization of products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the value-added service will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The retail market in China analysis includes segmentation by product (food and beverages, apparel and footwear, home improvement, consumer electronics and appliances, and beauty and personal care), distribution channel (offline and online). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The retail market in China covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

China Resources Ng Fung Co. Ltd.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.

GOME Retail Holdings Ltd.

JD.com Inc.

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.

Suning Holdings Group

Walmart Inc.

Yonghui Supermarket Co. Ltd.

Retail Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1420.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.45 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China Resources Ng Fung Co. Ltd., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Suning Holdings Group, Walmart Inc., and Yonghui Supermarket Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

