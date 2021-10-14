U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Retail Market in China to grow at CAGR of 10% by 2025|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Walmart INC to Play Key Vendors|17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market in China market size is expected to increase by USD 1420.30 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 10%, according to the latest research report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Retail Market in China by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Retail Market in China by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For More Information on Potential Growth Variance, Read free sample now!

The retail market in China report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the premiumization of products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the value-added service will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The retail market in China analysis includes segmentation by product (food and beverages, apparel and footwear, home improvement, consumer electronics and appliances, and beauty and personal care), distribution channel (offline and online). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The retail market in China covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • China Resources Ng Fung Co. Ltd.

  • CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

  • E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.

  • GOME Retail Holdings Ltd.

  • JD.com Inc.

  • Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.

  • Suning Holdings Group

  • Walmart Inc.

  • Yonghui Supermarket Co. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Retail Market In China Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1420.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.45

Regional analysis

China

Performing market contribution

China at 100%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China Resources Ng Fung Co. Ltd., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Suning Holdings Group, Walmart Inc., and Yonghui Supermarket Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-market-in-china-to-grow-at-cagr-of-10-by-2025alibaba-group-holding-ltd--walmart-inc-to-play-key-vendors17000-technavio-reports-301399479.html

SOURCE Technavio

