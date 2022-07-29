Retail Market in China Witnessed 8.45% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, JD.com Inc., Walmart Inc., Suning Holdings Group, and More Among Key Players of the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Market in China by Product (Food & beverages, Apparel & footwear, Home improvement, Consumer electronics & appliances, and Beauty & personal care) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market value is set to grow by USD 1420.30 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The increase in premiumization of products is expected to propel growth in the retail market in China during the forecast period.

Premiumization refers to a market strategy adopted by retailers to try to get customers to buy more expensive products by presenting a proposition with a higher value by cross-selling and upselling the product.

One of the factors that have encouraged premiumization is the increasing consciousness about health and food safety among consumers.

With the growing population of upper-middle and upper-class consumers, there has been an increase in the demand for premium products in all the retail segments. This has compelled vendors to sell their products with a differential pricing strategy with respect to similar products available in the unorganized segment.

Market Trend

The emergence of online and omnichannel trade is one of the latest retail industry trends gaining traction in this market.

Omni-channel retailing uses a mix of distribution channels like retail stores, mobile stores, online stores, mobile app stores, and telephone sales for enhancing customer engagement.

Omni-channel retailing has seen considerable adoption in the market, with more vendors realizing the vital role this channel plays in ensuring that a product gets maximum visibility.

This method of retailing also enhances the geographical reach of vendors.

Consequently, first and second-tier cities will see high online sales, as consumers here have a better awareness of and access to e-commerce.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts:

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product (food and beverages, apparel and footwear, home improvement, consumer electronics and appliances, and beauty and personal care) and Distribution Channel (offline and online).

The retail market vendors in China should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the food and beverages segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Food and beverage are a major industry in the Chinese economy both in terms of financial benefits and through the creation of employment opportunities. Some of the products experiencing high growth in the food and beverages segment include dairy, beef, wine and bevvies, grains, fruits, and vegetables.

The availability of reasonably priced organic food products in several supermarkets is helping the market to grow in this segment.

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

The retail market in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as bringing in innovative products to compete in the market.

Retail Market in China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1420.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.45 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China Resources Ng Fung Co. Ltd., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc., GOME Retail Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., Suning Holdings Group, Walmart Inc., and Yonghui Supermarket Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

