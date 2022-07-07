Retail Market in Indonesia | Expansion of retail landscape to boost market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market in Indonesia is notable driven by the expansion of the retail landscape. The market size is expected to grow by USD 44.13 billion during the forecasted period at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
This report extensively covers retail market segmentation in Indonesia by the following:
Product - Food and beverages, Electrical and electronics, Apparel and footwear, Home improvement and household products, and Others
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Retail Market in Indonesia Analysis Report by Product (Food and beverages, Electrical and electronics, Apparel and footwear, Home improvement and household products, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Request Sample Report!
Key Market Dynamics
The development of the retail environment is one of the main drivers fueling growth in Indonesia's retail market. In the upcoming years, the retail market in Indonesia is predicted to benefit from the increased preference for local brands. Local brands and inexpensive global goods, in the opinion of Indonesian consumers, can meet their demands and offer greater value.
With the use of localization or acquisition tactics, foreign businesses seeking to invest in Indonesia have attempted to seize the market. Due to the large regional population, Indonesia's retail sector is now seeing the growth of businesses that adhere to Islamic or Sharia law.
Indonesia's poor infrastructure will present a significant challenge to the country's retail business. Inefficiency and transaction costs have increased in Indonesia as a result of a lack of developed and well-maintained infrastructure and network service, making it challenging for exporters and investors to operate profitably.
For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!
Major Retail in Indonesia Companies:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AEON CO. Ltd.
CT Corp.
Global Digital Niaga
Lazada Group
Lotte Corp.
PT Bukalapak.com
PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk
PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
PT Lion Super Indo
PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
PT Multipolar Technology Tbk
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.
Retail Market In Indonesia Product Segmentation
Indonesia's food and beverage sector will significantly increase its retail market share. The rise in commodity prices, which has increased the spending power of people in regions like Sumatra and Kalimantan that produce the commodities, has led to a growth in the food and beverage business in Indonesia.
Additionally, Indonesia is seeing a rise in consumer interest in imported items, particularly processed foods, which are predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Sales of ready-to-eat food items have increased throughout the years, and manufacturers are introducing and marketing healthy ready-to-eat food items.
Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Related Reports:
Instant Grocery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The instant grocery market share is expected to increase to USD 123.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%.
Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA by Price, Application, Age Group, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online children's and maternity apparel market share in MENA is expected to increase by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%.
Retail Market Scope in Indonesia
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 44.13 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.0
Regional analysis
Indonesia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Sinar Sakti Metalindo, PT. INTI CAKRAWALA CITRA, Sea Ltd., SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 CT Corp.
10.4 PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk
10.5 PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
10.6 PT Lion Super Indo
10.7 PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk
10.8 PT Multipolar Technology Tbk
10.9 PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk
10.10 PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk
10.11 PT. Indomarco Prismatama
10.12 SPAR International
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-market-in-indonesia--expansion-of-retail-landscape-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301580613.html
SOURCE Technavio