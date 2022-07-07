Retail Market in Indonesia | Expansion of retail landscape to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market in Indonesia is notable driven by the expansion of the retail landscape. The market size is expected to grow by USD 44.13 billion during the forecasted period at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

This report extensively covers retail market segmentation in Indonesia by the following:

Product - Food and beverages, Electrical and electronics, Apparel and footwear, Home improvement and household products, and Others

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Key Market Dynamics

The development of the retail environment is one of the main drivers fueling growth in Indonesia's retail market. In the upcoming years, the retail market in Indonesia is predicted to benefit from the increased preference for local brands. Local brands and inexpensive global goods, in the opinion of Indonesian consumers, can meet their demands and offer greater value.

With the use of localization or acquisition tactics, foreign businesses seeking to invest in Indonesia have attempted to seize the market. Due to the large regional population, Indonesia's retail sector is now seeing the growth of businesses that adhere to Islamic or Sharia law.

Indonesia's poor infrastructure will present a significant challenge to the country's retail business. Inefficiency and transaction costs have increased in Indonesia as a result of a lack of developed and well-maintained infrastructure and network service, making it challenging for exporters and investors to operate profitably.

Major Retail in Indonesia Companies:

Story continues

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AEON CO. Ltd.

CT Corp.

Global Digital Niaga

Lazada Group

Lotte Corp.

PT Bukalapak.com

PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

PT Lion Super Indo

PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

PT Multipolar Technology Tbk

Retail Market In Indonesia Product Segmentation

Indonesia's food and beverage sector will significantly increase its retail market share. The rise in commodity prices, which has increased the spending power of people in regions like Sumatra and Kalimantan that produce the commodities, has led to a growth in the food and beverage business in Indonesia.

Additionally, Indonesia is seeing a rise in consumer interest in imported items, particularly processed foods, which are predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Sales of ready-to-eat food items have increased throughout the years, and manufacturers are introducing and marketing healthy ready-to-eat food items.

Retail Market Scope in Indonesia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 44.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Sinar Sakti Metalindo, PT. INTI CAKRAWALA CITRA, Sea Ltd., SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

