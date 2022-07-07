U.S. markets closed

Retail Market in Indonesia | Expansion of retail landscape to boost market growth | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market in Indonesia is notable driven by the expansion of the retail landscape. The market size is expected to grow by USD 44.13 billion during the forecasted period at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

This report extensively covers retail market segmentation in Indonesia by the following:

  • Product - Food and beverages, Electrical and electronics, Apparel and footwear, Home improvement and household products, and Others

  • Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Retail Market in Indonesia Analysis Report by Product (Food and beverages, Electrical and electronics, Apparel and footwear, Home improvement and household products, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Request Sample Report!

Key Market Dynamics

The development of the retail environment is one of the main drivers fueling growth in Indonesia's retail market. In the upcoming years, the retail market in Indonesia is predicted to benefit from the increased preference for local brands. Local brands and inexpensive global goods, in the opinion of Indonesian consumers, can meet their demands and offer greater value.

With the use of localization or acquisition tactics, foreign businesses seeking to invest in Indonesia have attempted to seize the market. Due to the large regional population, Indonesia's retail sector is now seeing the growth of businesses that adhere to Islamic or Sharia law.

Indonesia's poor infrastructure will present a significant challenge to the country's retail business. Inefficiency and transaction costs have increased in Indonesia as a result of a lack of developed and well-maintained infrastructure and network service, making it challenging for exporters and investors to operate profitably.

For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!

Major Retail in Indonesia Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AEON CO. Ltd.

  • CT Corp.

  • Global Digital Niaga

  • Lazada Group

  • Lotte Corp.

  • PT Bukalapak.com

  • PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

  • PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

  • PT Lion Super Indo

  • PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

  • PT Multipolar Technology Tbk

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Retail Market In Indonesia Product Segmentation

Indonesia's food and beverage sector will significantly increase its retail market share. The rise in commodity prices, which has increased the spending power of people in regions like Sumatra and Kalimantan that produce the commodities, has led to a growth in the food and beverage business in Indonesia.

Additionally, Indonesia is seeing a rise in consumer interest in imported items, particularly processed foods, which are predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Sales of ready-to-eat food items have increased throughout the years, and manufacturers are introducing and marketing healthy ready-to-eat food items.

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Related Reports:

Instant Grocery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The instant grocery market share is expected to increase to USD 123.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%.

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA by Price, Application, Age Group, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online children's and maternity apparel market share in MENA is expected to increase by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%.

Retail Market Scope in Indonesia

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 44.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Sinar Sakti Metalindo, PT. INTI CAKRAWALA CITRA, Sea Ltd., SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CT Corp.

  • 10.4 PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

  • 10.5 PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

  • 10.6 PT Lion Super Indo

  • 10.7 PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

  • 10.8 PT Multipolar Technology Tbk

  • 10.9 PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk

  • 10.10 PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk

  • 10.11 PT. Indomarco Prismatama

  • 10.12 SPAR International

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-market-in-indonesia--expansion-of-retail-landscape-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301580613.html

SOURCE Technavio

