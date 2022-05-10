U.S. markets closed

Retail Market in Mexico: Segmentation by Product (PAT, personal and household care, AFA, electrical and electronics, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market in Mexico is segmented into two categories based on the product (PAT, personal and household care, AFA, electrical and electronics, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). The market share is expected to increase by USD 9.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in Mexico by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in Mexico by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Retail Market in Mexico market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Retail Market in Mexico throughout the forecast period, Download the sample Report.

Retail Market in Mexico Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our sample report.

Vendor Insights

The Retail Market in Mexico is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Retail Market in Mexico, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, El Puerto de Liverpool, Fresko, Heineken NV, MercadoLibre S de RL de CV, Tiendas Soriana SA de CV, Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Retail Market in Mexico are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Coppel SA de CV- The company offers a wide range of brands such as Samsung, Nike, LG, Levi and many more.

  • Costco wholesale corp - The company offers electronics, computers, furniture, appliances, sports, clothes, toys and gifts through its retail services.

  • Walmart Inc. - The company offers a wide range of retail essentials such as security camera system, remote control, and many more.

The Retail Market in Mexico forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Retail Market in Mexico Key Drivers:

One of the main causes of retail market expansion in Mexico is the entrance of various retail businesses. Retailers in the country are concentrating on expanding their stores around the country in order to increase brand visibility and outreach and hence increase penetration. They are prioritising non-urban settings in addition to urban locations to reach untapped potential consumers as a result of the significant expansion in the middle-class population over the last decade.

Download sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the Retail Market in Mexico.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Online Retail Market in the US by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Fashion Retail Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Retail Market Scope in Mexico

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.42

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Carrefour SA, El Puerto de Liverpool, Fresko, Heineken NV, MercadoLibre S de RL de CV, Tiendas Soriana SA de CV, Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet and Direct Market Retail

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: PAT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: PAT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Personal and household care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: AFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: AFA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Driver

8.1.1 Influx of numerous retail stores

8.1.2 Rising demand for convenience food products

8.1.3 Growing popularity of private-label brands

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Issues related to logistics and supply chain operations

8.2.2 Threat from counterfeit products

8.2.3 Trade risks associated with the retail industry

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Innovative packaging and marketing initiatives by prominent vendors

8.3.2 Surge in sales through online distribution channels

8.3.3 Growing per capita income of the country

9. Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Carrefour SA

Exhibit 46: Carrefour SA - Overview

Exhibit 47: Carrefour SA - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Carrefour SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Carrefour SA - Segment focus

10.5 El Puerto de Liverpool

Exhibit 50: El Puerto de Liverpool - Overview

Exhibit 51: El Puerto de Liverpool - Business segments

Exhibit 52: El Puerto de Liverpool - Key offerings

10.6 Fresko

Exhibit 53: Fresko - Overview

Exhibit 54: Fresko - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Fresko - Key offerings

10.7 Heineken NV

Exhibit 56: Heineken NV - Overview

Exhibit 57: Heineken NV - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Heineken NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Heineken NV - Segment focus

10.8 MercadoLibre S de RL de CV

Exhibit 60: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Overview

Exhibit 61: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Product and service

Exhibit 62: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV – Key news

Exhibit 63: MercadoLibre S de RL de CV - Key offerings

10.9 Tiendas Soriana SA de CV

Exhibit 64: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Overview

Exhibit 65: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Tiendas Soriana SA de CV - Key offerings

10.10 Transform SR Brands LLC

Exhibit 67: Transform SR Brands LLC - Overview

Exhibit 68: Transform SR Brands LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Transform SR Brands LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 70: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 75: Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 77: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations

