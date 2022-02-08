U.S. markets closed

Retail Market in the Philippines to Grow by USD 70.67 billion| Growing Demand for Convenience Food Products to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Market In The Philippines by Product (Food and beverages, Personal and household care, Apparel and footwear, Electrical and electronics, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities with Retail Market in the Philippines by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities with Retail Market in the Philippines by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the retail market in the Philippines between 2021 and 2026 is USD 70.67 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing demand for convenience food products is one of the key market drivers. The hectic lifestyles and a rise in the number of working women have propelled the growth of the market. The preference for convenience food products, including processed meat and poultry products, is increasing. Other factors such as the rise in disposable income of the middle-class population will further fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, factors such as the threat from counterfeit products will challenge market growth. The easy availability and increasing sales of numerous counterfeit products will make the optimum market penetration challenging for key players. This is driving the influx of fake products, especially through online/e-commerce platforms. These factors are adversely impacting the sales of major vendors and hampering the goodwill and image of genuine manufacturers. Counterfeit products cost less and are made up of low-quality raw materials that can be harmful to the health of consumers. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the retail market in the Philippines is segmented into food and beverages, personal and household care, apparel and footwear, electrical and electronics, and others. The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be fueled by the rise in prices of commodities and an increase in the purchasing power of people in regions such as Manila and Calabarzon. The Philippines is experiencing a rise in interest of consumers in imported goods, especially processed foods. This is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the retail market in the Philippines is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution segment is considered the most effective mode of distribution as it offers the touch-and-feel experience to consumers, considered the most influential means of marketing.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Retail Market in Mexico by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Retail Market In The Philippines Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 70.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.42

Regional analysis

The Philippines

Performing market contribution

The Philippines at 100%

Key consumer countries

The Philippines

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-market-in-the-philippines-to-grow-by-usd-70-67-billion-growing-demand-for-convenience-food-products-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301475710.html

SOURCE Technavio

