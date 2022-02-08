Retail Market in the Philippines to Grow by USD 70.67 billion| Growing Demand for Convenience Food Products to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Market In The Philippines by Product (Food and beverages, Personal and household care, Apparel and footwear, Electrical and electronics, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities with Retail Market in the Philippines by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for convenience food products is one of the key market drivers. The hectic lifestyles and a rise in the number of working women have propelled the growth of the market. The preference for convenience food products, including processed meat and poultry products, is increasing. Other factors such as the rise in disposable income of the middle-class population will further fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, factors such as the threat from counterfeit products will challenge market growth. The easy availability and increasing sales of numerous counterfeit products will make the optimum market penetration challenging for key players. This is driving the influx of fake products, especially through online/e-commerce platforms. These factors are adversely impacting the sales of major vendors and hampering the goodwill and image of genuine manufacturers. Counterfeit products cost less and are made up of low-quality raw materials that can be harmful to the health of consumers. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the retail market in the Philippines is segmented into food and beverages, personal and household care, apparel and footwear, electrical and electronics, and others. The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be fueled by the rise in prices of commodities and an increase in the purchasing power of people in regions such as Manila and Calabarzon. The Philippines is experiencing a rise in interest of consumers in imported goods, especially processed foods. This is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the retail market in the Philippines is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution segment is considered the most effective mode of distribution as it offers the touch-and-feel experience to consumers, considered the most influential means of marketing.

Some Companies Mentioned

Retail Market In The Philippines Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.42 Regional analysis The Philippines Performing market contribution The Philippines at 100% Key consumer countries The Philippines Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

