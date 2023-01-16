Retail market share size in Indonesia to grow by USD 44.13 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retail market size in Indonesia is estimated to increase by USD 44.13 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market

Global retail market share in Indonesia - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global retail market share in Indonesia – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global retail market in Indonesia is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer retail in Indonesia in the market are Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., KLK Oleo, NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP, Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PT Astra International Tbk, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, PT FUJITA INDONESIA, PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Iniko Karya Persada, PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK, PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk, PT. Pratama Abadi Industri, PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk, PT Siantar Top Tbk, PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia, PT. Sokonindo Automobile, PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk, PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk, and Siam Cement PCL and others.

The global retail market in Indonesia is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the expansion of the retail landscape, the growing popularity of private-label brands, and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

Vendor Offerings -

The Indonesian retail market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of both small and large vendors. Intense competition and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for the vendors operating in the market. With the increase in competition, the industry has been witnessing consolidation, where smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for market vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Global retail market share in Indonesia - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (food and beverages, electrical and electronics, apparel and footwear, home improvement and household products, and Others) and distribution channel (Offline and Online).

The market share growth of the food and beverages segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Indonesia's food and beverage industry is growing due to the rising trend in commodity prices and the consequent rise in the purchasing power of people in various regions. Additionally, Indonesia is seeing a rise in consumer interest in imported items, particularly processed foods, which are predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Global retail market share in Indonesia – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the retail market in Indonesia is the expansion of the retail landscape. The traditional unorganized retail segment in Indonesia consists of small roadside stalls and vendors. However, during the forecast period, the majority of the unorganized retail outlets will be replaced by large supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retail chains. Shopping has also become more convenient for consumers due to organized retailing because they may get all of their necessities from one place. Hence, the expansion of the retail landscape in Indonesia is expected to drive the growth of the retail market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing preference for local brands will be a major trend for the retail market in Indonesia during the forecast period. Indonesians have a strong preference for local or Indonesian brands. More than 65% of individuals buy food and beverages from the same retailer. Consumers in Indonesia claim that both inexpensive domestic goods and local brands can fulfill their requirements and provide better value for money. Furthermore, due to the large regional population, Indonesia's retail sector is now seeing the growth of businesses that adhere to Islamic or Sharia law.

Major challenges - The underdeveloped infrastructure will be a major challenge for the retail market in Indonesia during the forecast period. A significant contributor to rising inefficiency and transaction costs in Indonesia is the absence of developed and well-maintained infrastructure and network service, which makes it challenging for exporters and investors to operate profitably. An extensive distribution network is necessary for consumer goods companies to succeed in the market. Since the country's population is dispersed across islands, many consumers are unable to access various products and services due to poor connectivity to proper roads. Hence, the lack of proper infrastructure will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this retail market share in the Indonesia report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retail market share in Indonesia between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the retail market share in Indonesia and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the retail market share in Indonesia across Indonesia

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market share in Indonesia vendors

Retail Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 139 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., KLK Oleo, NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP, Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PT Astra International Tbk, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, PT FUJITA INDONESIA, PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Iniko Karya Persada, PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK, PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk, PT. Pratama Abadi Industri, PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk, PT Siantar Top Tbk, PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia, PT. Sokonindo Automobile, PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk, PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk, and Siam Cement PCL Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd.

11.4 KLK Oleo

11.5 NIPPON LEAKLESS CORP

11.6 Nissin Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.7 PT Astra International Tbk

11.8 PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk

11.9 PT FUJITA INDONESIA

11.10 PT Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia

11.11 PT. Indomarco Prismatama

11.12 PT. Iniko Karya Persada

11.13 PT LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN TBK

11.14 PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk

11.15 PT. Pratama Abadi Industri

11.16 PT Sariguna Primatirta Tbk

11.17 PT Siantar Top Tbk

11.18 PT. SGMW Motor Indonesia

11.19 PT. Sokonindo Automobile

11.20 PT Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk

11.21 PT WILMAR CAHAYA INDONESIA Tbk

11.22 Siam Cement PCL

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

