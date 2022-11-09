U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,833.50
    -1.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,114.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,100.50
    +6.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.90
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.45
    -0.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.90
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0061
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.52
    +1.17 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0078 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6950
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,806.41
    -1,925.37 (-9.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.10
    -54.81 (-11.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.04
    -15.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Retail Market Size in Indonesia to Grow by USD 44.13 Bn, Growing Preference for Local Brands to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·13 min read

This 120-pages report with TOC analyzes the retail market in Indonesia by product (food and beverages, electrical and electronics, apparel and footwear, home improvement and household products, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online)

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market size in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 44.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The retail market in Indonesia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Retail Market In Indonesia: Major Growth Trend

The growing preference for local brands is a trend in the market. Indonesians have a strong preference for local brands owing to better value for money. Foreign companies seeking to invest in Indonesia are trying to capture the market with the help of localization or acquisition strategies. Moreover, the retail industry in the country is witnessing the emergence of retailers that operate according to Sharia law or Islamic precepts.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Vendor Landscape

The retail market in Indonesia is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of small as well as large vendors. With the rise in competition, the industry has been witnessing consolidation, wherein smaller players are acquired by or merged with large players. Vendors should distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in this competitive environment.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Retail Market In Indonesia: Market Segmentation

By product, the food and beverages segment will offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Factors such as an upward trend in the prices of commodities will play a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment. The rise in prices has resulted in an increase in the purchasing power of people in regions that produce commodities, such as Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Major Growth Drivers

The retail market growth in Indonesia is expected to be driven by the following factors:

  • Expansion of retail landscape

  • Growing popularity of private-label brands

  • Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Download a FREE Sample Report Now!

Retail Market In Indonesia: Key Vendor Offerings

  • CT Corp. - The company operates retail stores under its brand PT Trans Retail Indonesia.

  • PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brand Erafone.

  • PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brands such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra.

  • PT Lion Super Indo - The company operates retail stores under its brand Super Indo and offers various products such as food and beverages, cosmetic items, grocery products, and other products.

  • PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brands Matahari Putra Prima and Matahari Department Store.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Reasons to Buy Our Report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist retail market growth in Indonesia during the next five years

  • Estimation of the retail market size in Indonesia and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the retail market across Indonesia

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market vendors in Indonesia

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Retail Market in Mexico Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The influx of numerous retail stores is driving market growth. Retailers operating in the country are focusing on expanding their outlets across the country. Vendors are also focusing on non-urban locales.

Online Retail Market in the US Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The growing seasonal and holiday sales are driving the market growth. Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are the days that see a high amount of online shopping. Apparel, footwear and accessories, consumer electronics, computer hardware, and toys are the largest gaining product categories during the holiday season.

Retail Market In Indonesia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 44.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.0

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Sinar Sakti Metalindo, PT. INTI CAKRAWALA CITRA, Sea Ltd., SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Home improvement and household products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CT Corp.

  • 10.4 PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

  • 10.5 PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

  • 10.6 PT Lion Super Indo

  • 10.7 PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

  • 10.8 PT Multipolar Technology Tbk

  • 10.9 PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk

  • 10.10 PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk

  • 10.11 PT. Indomarco Prismatama

  • 10.12 SPAR International

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/retailmarket-v2

Indonesia Retail Market 2022-2026
Indonesia Retail Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-market-size-in-indonesia-to-grow-by-usd-44-13-bn-growing-preference-for-local-brands-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301671281.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Oil Holds Losses on Weak China Demand Outlook, Higher Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a challenged Chinese demand outlook and after an industry report pointed to rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackWest Texas Intermediate dipped toward $88 a bar

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • Lordstown Motors receives investment from Foxconn as it preps to deliver on endurance truck

    Foxconn will reportedly invest $170 million in Lordstown Motors, which is planning to deliver its first Endurance truck this year.

  • Boeing sets investor stage for potential end of newest MAX jets

    Third-quarter filings with the SEC indicate Boeing is prepared to pull the plug on the jets without a needed certification extension.

  • Chipmaker TSMC plans Arizona factory expansion

    TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it was constructing a building that could serve as its second chip factory in Arizona in the United States. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it could use the building for future expansion but has not yet arrived on a final decision for a second chip manufacturing plant. "In light of the strong customer demand we are seeing in TSMC's advanced technology, we will consider adding more capacity in Arizona with a second fab based on operating efficiency and cost economic considerations," the company said.

  • Tesla's market cap has shed $250 billion since Elon Musk took over Twitter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day showing how Elon Musk's Twitter venture has shaken Tesla investors.

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come

  • U.S. court rejects requests to block Albertsons' dividend payout

    The federal court in Washington D.C. denied issuing a restraining order in the case, which was filed by the attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C and sought to block the payout until antitrust reviews of the proposed merger were completed. However, the payment remained blocked as a state court in the state of Washington last week barred Albertsons from paying the special dividend until Nov. 10, saying that it would weaken its ability to compete as the antitrust reviews go on.

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • FTX Exchange Halts All Crypto Withdrawals

    Customers' crypto withdrawals that were previously backlogged have been halted altogether, according to announcements from the official FTX Support Telegram group.

  • Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs this year

    The broad job cuts, the first in Meta's 18-year history, follow thousands of layoffs at other major tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft Corp. The pandemic boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a bust this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. "Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I'd expected," Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to employees.

  • 10 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will look at 10 best data center stocks to invest in according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the data center industry which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In. According to an […]

  • Could Oil Reach $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • Here's what we know about the new US Steel-United Steelworkers tentative agreement

    The often-contentious recent battles between United States Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers ended Tuesday with a tentative four-year labor agreement. Here are some answers to the questions.

  • 5 Steps to Retiring With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.