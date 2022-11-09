Retail Market Size in Indonesia to Grow by USD 44.13 Bn, Growing Preference for Local Brands to be a Key Trend - Technavio

This 120-pages report with TOC analyzes the retail market in Indonesia by product (food and beverages, electrical and electronics, apparel and footwear, home improvement and household products, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online)

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market size in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 44.13 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The retail market in Indonesia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Indonesia Retail Market 2022-2026

Retail Market In Indonesia: Major Growth Trend

The growing preference for local brands is a trend in the market. Indonesians have a strong preference for local brands owing to better value for money. Foreign companies seeking to invest in Indonesia are trying to capture the market with the help of localization or acquisition strategies. Moreover, the retail industry in the country is witnessing the emergence of retailers that operate according to Sharia law or Islamic precepts.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Vendor Landscape

The retail market in Indonesia is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of small as well as large vendors. With the rise in competition, the industry has been witnessing consolidation, wherein smaller players are acquired by or merged with large players. Vendors should distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in this competitive environment.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Market Segmentation

By product, the food and beverages segment will offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Factors such as an upward trend in the prices of commodities will play a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment. The rise in prices has resulted in an increase in the purchasing power of people in regions that produce commodities, such as Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Retail Market In Indonesia: Major Growth Drivers

The retail market growth in Indonesia is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Expansion of retail landscape

Growing popularity of private-label brands

Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

Retail Market In Indonesia: Key Vendor Offerings

CT Corp. - The company operates retail stores under its brand PT Trans Retail Indonesia.

PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brand Erafone.

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brands such as Hero Supermarket, Guardian, and Giant Extra.

PT Lion Super Indo - The company operates retail stores under its brand Super Indo and offers various products such as food and beverages, cosmetic items, grocery products, and other products.

PT Multipolar Technology Tbk - The company operates retail stores under its brands Matahari Putra Prima and Matahari Department Store.

Retail Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Sinar Sakti Metalindo, PT. INTI CAKRAWALA CITRA, Sea Ltd., SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

