Retail Market size in the Philippines to increase by USD 70.67 Bn | Featuring top vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., and Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market size in the Philippines is set to grow by USD 70.67 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (food and beverages, personal and household care, apparel and footwear, electrical and electronics, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in the Philippines by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in the Philippines by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchase our full report on the retail market in the Philippines for a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Read our Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from the retail market study

  • Retail market size in the Philippines to increase by USD 70.67 billion at 11.68% CAGR between 2021 and 2026

  • 10.42% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

  • Food and beverages segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2021

  • Dominant vendors include Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and I Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc.

Retail Market in the Philippines: Key segment analysis

Based on the product, the food and beverages segment will account for the maximum share in the market throughout the forecast period. Consumers in the Philippines are exhibiting high interest in imported goods, especially processed foods. This is encouraging players operating in the food and beverages industry to enter the market and introduce a wide range of ready-to-eat food products. These factors are driving the growth of the market in the food and beverages segment.

Identify other potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now

Retail Market in the Philippines: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The retail market in the Philippines is driven by the growing demand for convenience food products. The demand for convenience food is on the rise in the Philippines owing to a rise in the number of working women and increasing busy schedules. Also, home-cooked food needs to be prepared from scratch and is time-consuming. With both men and women going to work, there has been a decline in the traditional method of cooking food and has created a demand for ready-to-eat food products. To capitalize on the growing demand, vendors operating in the food industry are increasingly offering convenience food products such as nuggets, fresh sausages, hotdogs, platters, sandwiches, and salami. Manufacturers of meat products are also focusing on making their products available in various forms such as chilled, frozen, and canned through retail channels. All these factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the retail market in the Philippines.

"Although the growing popularity of private-label brands and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets will further boost the market growth, the threat from counterfeit products might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The retail market report answers questions such as:

  • Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

  • What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the retail market through 2026?

  • Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

  • What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the retail market?

  • What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the retail market?

Get all your questions answered in our full report.

Gain confidence by Downloading Our Sample Report

Related Reports:

Retail Market in the Philippines: Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 70.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.42

Regional analysis

The Philippines

Performing market contribution

The Philippines at 100%

Key consumer countries

The Philippines

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Cosco Capital Inc.

  • Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

  • Mercury Drug Corp.

  • Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.

  • New City Commercial Corp

  • Robinsons Retail Holding Inc.

  • Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • SM Investments Corp

  • SSI Group Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-market-size-in-the-philippines-to-increase-by-usd-70-67-bn--featuring-top-vendors-including-amazoncom-inc-cosco-capital-inc-and-fast-retailing-co-ltd--technavio-301545012.html

SOURCE Technavio

