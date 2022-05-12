Retail Market size in the Philippines to increase by USD 70.67 Bn | Featuring top vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., and Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market size in the Philippines is set to grow by USD 70.67 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (food and beverages, personal and household care, apparel and footwear, electrical and electronics, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in the Philippines by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key takeaways from the retail market study

Retail market size in the Philippines to increase by USD 70.67 billion at 11.68% CAGR between 2021 and 2026

10.42% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

Food and beverages segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2021

Dominant vendors include Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and I Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc.

Retail Market in the Philippines: Key segment analysis

Based on the product, the food and beverages segment will account for the maximum share in the market throughout the forecast period. Consumers in the Philippines are exhibiting high interest in imported goods, especially processed foods. This is encouraging players operating in the food and beverages industry to enter the market and introduce a wide range of ready-to-eat food products. These factors are driving the growth of the market in the food and beverages segment.

Retail Market in the Philippines: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The retail market in the Philippines is driven by the growing demand for convenience food products. The demand for convenience food is on the rise in the Philippines owing to a rise in the number of working women and increasing busy schedules. Also, home-cooked food needs to be prepared from scratch and is time-consuming. With both men and women going to work, there has been a decline in the traditional method of cooking food and has created a demand for ready-to-eat food products. To capitalize on the growing demand, vendors operating in the food industry are increasingly offering convenience food products such as nuggets, fresh sausages, hotdogs, platters, sandwiches, and salami. Manufacturers of meat products are also focusing on making their products available in various forms such as chilled, frozen, and canned through retail channels. All these factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the retail market in the Philippines.

"Although the growing popularity of private-label brands and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets will further boost the market growth, the threat from counterfeit products might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The retail market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the retail market through 2026?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the retail market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the retail market?

Related Reports:

Retail Market in the Philippines: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.42 Regional analysis The Philippines Performing market contribution The Philippines at 100% Key consumer countries The Philippines Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

