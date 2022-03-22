Retail Market Size in Thailand to Grow by USD 55.21 Billion | By Product (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online) | Statistics & Facts

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market Share in Thailand is expected to increase by USD 55.21 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in Thailand by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Out-of-Scope:

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Retail Market in Thailand includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online)

Key Companies- Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group among others

Driver- Growing demand for convenience food products to drive the market.

Challenge- Threat from counterfeit products to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The retail market in Thailand is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as bringing in innovative products to meet the changing consumer demands and to increase their customer base to compete in the market.

Aeon Co. Ltd.- The company operates through its subsidiary, AEON (Thailand) Co.,Ltd., in Thailand and has 30 branches of Maxvalu Supermarket around Bangkok and Greater Bangkok.

Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.- The company operates its retail business in Thailand through Big C Public Company. It includes 125 Supercenter stores, 15 Big C Extra stores, 60 Market stores, 642 MiniBig C stores, 85 franchise stores, 135 Pure drugstores, and various other stores across Thailand.

Central Group of Company- The company operates retail business and has numerous retail stores across Thailand.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Retail Market in Thailand Driver:

Retail Market in Thailand Challenge:

Retail Market in Thailand Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 55.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis Thailand Performing market contribution Thailand at 100% Key consumer countries Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

