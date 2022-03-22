Retail Market Size in Thailand to Grow by USD 55.21 Billion | By Product (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online) | Statistics & Facts
NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market Share in Thailand is expected to increase by USD 55.21 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
Out-of-Scope:
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Retail Market in Thailand includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Innovation
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others) and Distribution channel (offline and online)
Key Companies- Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group among others
Driver- Growing demand for convenience food products to drive the market.
Challenge- Threat from counterfeit products to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The retail market in Thailand is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as bringing in innovative products to meet the changing consumer demands and to increase their customer base to compete in the market.
Aeon Co. Ltd.- The company operates through its subsidiary, AEON (Thailand) Co.,Ltd., in Thailand and has 30 branches of Maxvalu Supermarket around Bangkok and Greater Bangkok.
Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.- The company operates its retail business in Thailand through Big C Public Company. It includes 125 Supercenter stores, 15 Big C Extra stores, 60 Market stores, 642 MiniBig C stores, 85 franchise stores, 135 Pure drugstores, and various other stores across Thailand.
Central Group of Company- The company operates retail business and has numerous retail stores across Thailand.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
Retail Market in Thailand Driver:
Retail Market in Thailand Challenge:
Retail Market in Thailand Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 55.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.01
Regional analysis
Thailand
Performing market contribution
Thailand at 100%
Key consumer countries
Thailand
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Grocery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
BPC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Home and garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aeon Co. Ltd.
Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.
Central Group of Company
CP All Public Co. Ltd.
Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd.
Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.
Tesco Plc
The Mall Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
