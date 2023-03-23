Retail Market size in Thailand to grow by USD 63.19 billion from 2022 to 2027, Analysis of top vendors such as A.S. Watson Group, Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail market in Thailand size is estimated to increase by USD 63.19 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online) and products (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others). The retail market in Thailand is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer retail in Thailand in the market are A.S. Watson Group, Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CJ Express Group Co. Ltd., CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Rimping Supermarket, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and I Holdings Co. Ltd., SPAR International, Tesco Plc, The Mall Group Co. Ltd., and Villa Market JP Co. Ltd. and others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Thailand Retail Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Retail Market In Thailand - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the retail market in Thailand's growth during the forecast period. The offline segment includes vendors' proprietary retail outlets and organized retail stores such as departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. These stores are expected to account for the highest sales of retail products during the forecast period. Hence, the offline distribution channel is expected to surge forward in terms of growth during the forecast period.

Retail market in Thailand – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

A.S. Watson Group - The company offers retail solutions through G9 Store.

Aeon Co. Ltd. - The company offers retail solutions through its general merchandise store, and supermarket.

Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd. - The company offers retail solutions through its general merchandise store and supermarket.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Story continues

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Retail Market In Thailand – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

One of the major factors driving growth in the retail market in Thailand is the rising demand for convenience food products. The preference for convenience food products, including processed meat and poultry products, is increasing when compared with home-cooked food that needs to be prepared from scratch. This growth in demand can be attributed to factors such as the rising busy daily schedules and an increase in the number of working women. The time spent on household chores is declining due to the increasing working population and busy schedules. The growth in the number of working women has also resulted in a rise in financial independence and disposable income.

Key Trends -

The surge in sales through online distribution channels is a key retail market trend in Thailand during the forecast period. Sales of retail products through the online distribution channel have undergone a substantial surge in recent times. Both established and private retailers effectively sell their products through online shopping portals because the distribution channel eliminates the need for physical stores, merchandise, salespeople, and inventory. Retailers leverage factors such as the significant increase in internet and smartphone penetration in the country to offer their products online.

Major challenges -

The threat of counterfeit products will be a primary challenge for the retail market in Thailand. Amid the wide availability of numerous spurious products ranging from FMCG to electronic goods, the retail market in Thailand faces a significant threat. The counterfeit market drives the influx of fake products, especially through online/e-commerce platforms. Consumers are often misled by fake packaging and product names similar to that of established brands, especially in the rural areas of Thailand. The availability of counterfeit products adversely affects sales of major retailers and hampers the goodwill and image of genuine manufacturers. Duplicate brands price their products at lower rates, but the products lack quality and durability. Hence, the existence of counterfeit products is a major threat to the market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Retail Market In Thailand report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retail market in Thailand between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the retail market in Thailand and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the retail market in Thailand industry across Thailand

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the retail market in Thailand vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The retail market in Vietnam is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 163.49 billion. The growing demand for convenience food products is a key driver supporting the Vietnam retail market growth.

The retail market size in the Philippines is expected to increase by USD 70.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68%. One of the key factors driving the retail market in the Philippines is the growing demand for convenience food products that require only limited preparation before consumption.

Retail Market In Thailand Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.41 Regional analysis Thailand Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.S. Watson Group, Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CJ Express Group Co. Ltd., CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Rimping Supermarket, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., SPAR International, Tesco Plc, The Mall Group Co. Ltd., and Villa Market JP Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Retail market in Thailand 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Grocery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 BPC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Home and garden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 A.S. Watson Group

11.4 Aeon Co. Ltd.

11.5 Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.

11.6 Central Group of Company

11.7 CJ Express Group Co. Ltd.

11.8 CP All Public Co. Ltd.

11.9 Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd.

11.10 Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd.

11.11 Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

11.12 Rimping Supermarket

11.13 Robinsons Retail Holding Inc.

11.14 Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd.

11.15 SPAR International

11.16 Tesco Plc

11.17 The Mall Group Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Thailand Retail Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-market-size-in-thailand-to-grow-by-usd-63-19-billion-from-2022-to-2027--analysis-of-top-vendors-such-as-as-watson-group-aeon-co-ltd-berli-jucker-public-co-ltd---technavio-301777680.html

SOURCE Technavio