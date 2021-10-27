Retail Market In Thailand To Grow by USD 55.21 Bn | Growing Demand for Convenience Food Products to Boost Market Growth|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Retail Market In Thailand by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for convenience food products and the provision of value-added services are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the threat from counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

The retail market in Thailand report is segmented by Product (Grocery, Apparel and footwear, BPC, Home and garden, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The grocery segment will be the largest contributor to the market growth as various leading domestic and international retailers expand their product portfolios.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aeon Co. Ltd.

Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd.

Central Group of Company

CP All Public Co. Ltd.

Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd.

Retail Market In Thailand Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 55.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis Thailand Performing market contribution Thailand at 100% Key consumer countries Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeon Co. Ltd., Berli Jucker Public Co. Ltd., Central Group of Company, CP All Public Co. Ltd., Foodland Supermarket Co. Ltd., Home Product Center Public Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Tesco Plc, and The Mall Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

