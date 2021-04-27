Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



HIGHLIGHTS

$7.4 million of net income attributable to common stockholders ($0.06 per diluted share)

$31.0 million in Funds From Operations (1) ($0.24 per diluted share)

91.8% of total 1Q’21 billed base rent has been paid through 4/22/21

92.7% of April billed base rent has been paid through 4/26/21

96.9% portfolio lease rate at March 31, 2021 (positive net absorption since 12/31/20)

99.2% of total tenants are currently open, based on annualized base rent

293,441 square feet of leases executed (on par with pre-pandemic first quarter activity)

4.9% increase in same-space cash rents on new leases (3.2% increase on renewals)

5.6% decrease in same-center cash net operating income (1Q’21 vs. 1Q’20)

$34.2 million debt reduction (3/31/21 vs. 12/31/20)

$14.0 million outstanding balance on $600 million unsecured credit line at 3/31/21

$25.8 million property disposition (sold in April 2021)

$0.11 per share cash dividend declared



________________________________________

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Funds From Operations (FFO) is provided at the end of this press release.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “During the first quarter, our grocery-anchored portfolio continued to perform well, as it has throughout the pandemic. We achieved positive net absorption, increasing our portfolio lease rate to 96.9%, and we again achieved rent growth with our leasing activity. Additionally, now that business restrictions are being lifted on the West Coast, our portfolio is steadily moving toward full, pre-pandemic operations again. Today, over 99% of our tenants are open and leasing activity across our portfolio is beginning to accelerate.” Tanz added, “Given our performance to date, and how our business is progressing, we are on track thus far to achieve our previously stated objectives for 2021.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $7.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $12.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

FFO for the first quarter of 2021 was $31.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, as compared to $37.4 million in FFO, or $0.29 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. ROIC reports FFO as a supplemental performance measure in accordance with the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO is provided at the end of this press release.

For the first quarter of 2021, same-center NOI decreased 5.6% as compared to same-center NOI for the first quarter of 2020. ROIC reports same-center comparative NOI on a cash basis. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to same-center comparative NOI is provided at the end of this press release.

At March 31, 2021, ROIC had total real estate assets (before accumulated depreciation) of approximately $3.2 billion and approximately $1.3 billion of principal debt outstanding. As of March 31, 2021, 93.7% of ROIC’s principal debt outstanding was unsecured, including $14.0 million outstanding on its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Additionally, ROIC’s interest coverage for the first quarter 2021 was 3.2 times and 94.5% of its portfolio was unencumbered at March 31, 2021, based on GLA.

DISPOSITION SUMMARY

In April 2021, ROIC sold Euclid Plaza, located in San Diego, California, for $25.8 million, recognizing a gain on sale of approximately $9.6 million. The Company utilized the proceeds to pay down borrowings outstanding on its unsecured revolving credit facility.

PROPERTY OPERATIONS SUMMARY

At March 31, 2021, ROIC’s portfolio was 96.9% leased. During the first quarter of 2021, ROIC executed 107 leases, totaling 293,441 square feet, including 41 new leases, totaling 99,931 square feet, achieving a 4.9% increase in same-space comparative base rent, and 66 renewed leases, totaling 193,510 square feet, achieving a 3.2% increase in base rent. ROIC reports same-space comparative base rent on a cash basis.

CASH DIVIDEND

On April 9, 2021, ROIC distributed an $0.11 per share cash dividend. On April 26, 2021, ROIC’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on July 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL

ROIC will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial (877) 312-8783 (domestic), or (408) 940-3874 (international) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. When prompted, provide the Conference ID: 4453698. A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode at http://www.roireit.net/ . The conference call will be recorded and available for replay beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2021 and will be available until 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2021. To access the conference call recording, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and use the Conference ID: 4453698. The conference call will also be archived on http://www.roireit.net/ for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2021, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net .

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net .



RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2021

(unaudited) December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real Estate Investments: Land $ 881,914 $ 881,872 Building and improvements 2,275,816 2,274,680 3,157,730 3,156,552 Less: accumulated depreciation 474,801 460,165 2,682,929 2,696,387 Mortgage note receivable 4,939 4,959 Real Estate Investments, net 2,687,868 2,701,346 Cash and cash equivalents 4,843 4,822 Restricted cash 2,149 1,814 Tenant and other receivables, net 59,269 58,756 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 48,340 50,110 Prepaid expenses 3,305 4,811 Deferred charges, net 21,928 22,893 Other assets 17,069 17,296 Total assets $ 2,844,771 $ 2,861,848 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Term loan $ 298,615 $ 298,524 Credit facility 11,458 45,238 Senior Notes 944,045 943,655 Mortgage notes payable 86,247 86,509 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 123,056 125,796 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 42,497 17,687 Tenants’ security deposits 6,781 6,854 Other liabilities 44,882 46,426 Total liabilities 1,557,581 1,570,689 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 118,577,713 and 118,085,155 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 1,499,420 1,497,662 Dividends in excess of earnings (294,983 ) (289,309 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,358 ) (8,812 ) Total Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,197,091 1,199,553 Non-controlling interests 90,099 91,606 Total equity 1,287,190 1,291,159 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,844,771 $ 2,861,848



RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Rental revenue $ 68,904 $ 74,197 Other income 283 675 Total revenues 69,187 74,872 Operating expenses Property operating 10,559 10,604 Property taxes 8,606 7,989 Depreciation and amortization 23,040 24,278 General and administrative expenses 4,375 3,944 Other expense 153 64 Total operating expenses 46,733 46,879 Operating income 22,454 27,993 Non-operating expenses Interest expense and other finance expenses (14,480 ) (14,857 ) Net income 7,974 13,136 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (559 ) (1,134 ) Net Income Attributable to Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. $ 7,415 $ 12,002 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.10 Dividends per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.20



CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income attributable to ROIC $ 7,415 $ 12,002 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 23,040 24,278 Funds from operations – basic 30,455 36,280 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 559 1,134 Funds from operations – diluted $ 31,014 $ 37,414



SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except number of shopping centers and percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Number of shopping centers included in same-center analysis 88 88 Same-center occupancy 96.9 % 97.7 % (0.8 ) % Revenues: Base rents $ 50,710 $ 51,945 $ (1,235 ) (2.4 ) % Percentage rent 182 93 89 95.7 % Recoveries from tenants 17,083 17,278 (195 ) (1.1 ) % Other property income 109 388 (279 ) (71.9 ) % Bad debt (1,505 ) (486 ) (1,019 ) 209.7 % Total Revenues 66,579 69,218 (2,639 ) (3.8 ) % Operating Expenses Property operating expenses 10,809 11,162 (353 ) (3.2 ) % Property taxes 8,562 8,042 520 6.5 % Total Operating Expenses 19,371 19,204 167 0.9 % Same-Center Cash Net Operating Income $ 47,208 $ 50,014 $ (2,806 ) (5.6 ) %



SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP operating income $ 22,454 $ 27,993 Depreciation and amortization 23,040 24,278 General and administrative expenses 4,375 3,944 Other expense 153 64 Straight-line rent (18 ) 89 Amortization of above- and below-market rent (2,232 ) (5,478 ) Property revenues and other expenses (1) (129 ) (150 ) Total Company cash NOI 47,643 50,740 Non same-center cash NOI (435 ) (726 ) Same-center cash NOI $ 47,208 $ 50,014

____________________

(1) Includes anchor lease termination fees, net of contractual amounts, if any, expense and recovery adjustments related to prior periods and other miscellaneous adjustments.



NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Funds from operations (“FFO”), is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure for REITs that the Company believes when considered with financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, provides additional and useful means to assess its financial performance. FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of REITs, most of which present FFO along with net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper” on FFO published by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from debt restructuring, sales of depreciable property and impairments, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for partnerships and unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company uses cash net operating income (“NOI”) internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the Company’s properties. The Company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the Company’s properties as this measure is not affected by the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, the cost of the Company’s funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to the Company’s ownership of properties. The Company believes the exclusion of these items from operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the Company’s properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the Company’s properties but does not measure the Company’s performance as a whole and is therefore not a substitute for net income or operating income as computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (base rent and recoveries from tenants), less property and related expenses (property operating expenses and property taxes), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent and amortization of lease intangibles, debt-related expenses and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, acquisition transaction costs, other expense, interest expense, gains and losses from property acquisitions and dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the Company’s cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

