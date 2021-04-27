U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,186.72
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,984.93
    +3.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,090.22
    -48.56 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,301.27
    +3.26 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.08
    +1.17 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.30
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.31
    +0.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7610
    +0.6800 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,012.24
    +1,139.15 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,281.99
    +45.08 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • $7.4 million of net income attributable to common stockholders ($0.06 per diluted share)

  • $31.0 million in Funds From Operations(1) ($0.24 per diluted share)

  • 91.8% of total 1Q’21 billed base rent has been paid through 4/22/21

  • 92.7% of April billed base rent has been paid through 4/26/21

  • 96.9% portfolio lease rate at March 31, 2021 (positive net absorption since 12/31/20)

  • 99.2% of total tenants are currently open, based on annualized base rent

  • 293,441 square feet of leases executed (on par with pre-pandemic first quarter activity)

  • 4.9% increase in same-space cash rents on new leases (3.2% increase on renewals)

  • 5.6% decrease in same-center cash net operating income (1Q’21 vs. 1Q’20)

  • $34.2 million debt reduction (3/31/21 vs. 12/31/20)

  • $14.0 million outstanding balance on $600 million unsecured credit line at 3/31/21

  • $25.8 million property disposition (sold in April 2021)

  • $0.11 per share cash dividend declared

________________________________________
(1) A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Funds From Operations (FFO) is provided at the end of this press release.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “During the first quarter, our grocery-anchored portfolio continued to perform well, as it has throughout the pandemic. We achieved positive net absorption, increasing our portfolio lease rate to 96.9%, and we again achieved rent growth with our leasing activity. Additionally, now that business restrictions are being lifted on the West Coast, our portfolio is steadily moving toward full, pre-pandemic operations again. Today, over 99% of our tenants are open and leasing activity across our portfolio is beginning to accelerate.” Tanz added, “Given our performance to date, and how our business is progressing, we are on track thus far to achieve our previously stated objectives for 2021.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $7.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $12.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

FFO for the first quarter of 2021 was $31.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, as compared to $37.4 million in FFO, or $0.29 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. ROIC reports FFO as a supplemental performance measure in accordance with the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO is provided at the end of this press release.

For the first quarter of 2021, same-center NOI decreased 5.6% as compared to same-center NOI for the first quarter of 2020. ROIC reports same-center comparative NOI on a cash basis. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to same-center comparative NOI is provided at the end of this press release.

At March 31, 2021, ROIC had total real estate assets (before accumulated depreciation) of approximately $3.2 billion and approximately $1.3 billion of principal debt outstanding. As of March 31, 2021, 93.7% of ROIC’s principal debt outstanding was unsecured, including $14.0 million outstanding on its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Additionally, ROIC’s interest coverage for the first quarter 2021 was 3.2 times and 94.5% of its portfolio was unencumbered at March 31, 2021, based on GLA.

DISPOSITION SUMMARY

In April 2021, ROIC sold Euclid Plaza, located in San Diego, California, for $25.8 million, recognizing a gain on sale of approximately $9.6 million. The Company utilized the proceeds to pay down borrowings outstanding on its unsecured revolving credit facility.

PROPERTY OPERATIONS SUMMARY

At March 31, 2021, ROIC’s portfolio was 96.9% leased. During the first quarter of 2021, ROIC executed 107 leases, totaling 293,441 square feet, including 41 new leases, totaling 99,931 square feet, achieving a 4.9% increase in same-space comparative base rent, and 66 renewed leases, totaling 193,510 square feet, achieving a 3.2% increase in base rent. ROIC reports same-space comparative base rent on a cash basis.

CASH DIVIDEND

On April 9, 2021, ROIC distributed an $0.11 per share cash dividend. On April 26, 2021, ROIC’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on July 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL

ROIC will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial (877) 312-8783 (domestic), or (408) 940-3874 (international) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. When prompted, provide the Conference ID: 4453698. A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode at http://www.roireit.net/. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2021 and will be available until 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2021. To access the conference call recording, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and use the Conference ID: 4453698. The conference call will also be archived on http://www.roireit.net/ for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2021, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.


RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2021
(unaudited)

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Real Estate Investments:

Land

$

881,914

$

881,872

Building and improvements

2,275,816

2,274,680

3,157,730

3,156,552

Less: accumulated depreciation

474,801

460,165

2,682,929

2,696,387

Mortgage note receivable

4,939

4,959

Real Estate Investments, net

2,687,868

2,701,346

Cash and cash equivalents

4,843

4,822

Restricted cash

2,149

1,814

Tenant and other receivables, net

59,269

58,756

Acquired lease intangible assets, net

48,340

50,110

Prepaid expenses

3,305

4,811

Deferred charges, net

21,928

22,893

Other assets

17,069

17,296

Total assets

$

2,844,771

$

2,861,848

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

Term loan

$

298,615

$

298,524

Credit facility

11,458

45,238

Senior Notes

944,045

943,655

Mortgage notes payable

86,247

86,509

Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net

123,056

125,796

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

42,497

17,687

Tenants’ security deposits

6,781

6,854

Other liabilities

44,882

46,426

Total liabilities

1,557,581

1,570,689

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 118,577,713 and 118,085,155 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

12

12

Additional paid-in capital

1,499,420

1,497,662

Dividends in excess of earnings

(294,983

)

(289,309

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,358

)

(8,812

)

Total Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stockholders’ equity

1,197,091

1,199,553

Non-controlling interests

90,099

91,606

Total equity

1,287,190

1,291,159

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,844,771

$

2,861,848


RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Revenues

Rental revenue

$

68,904

$

74,197

Other income

283

675

Total revenues

69,187

74,872

Operating expenses

Property operating

10,559

10,604

Property taxes

8,606

7,989

Depreciation and amortization

23,040

24,278

General and administrative expenses

4,375

3,944

Other expense

153

64

Total operating expenses

46,733

46,879

Operating income

22,454

27,993

Non-operating expenses

Interest expense and other finance expenses

(14,480

)

(14,857

)

Net income

7,974

13,136

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(559

)

(1,134

)

Net Income Attributable to Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

$

7,415

$

12,002

Earnings per share – basic and diluted

$

0.06

$

0.10

Dividends per common share

$

0.11

$

0.20


CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Net income attributable to ROIC

$

7,415

$

12,002

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

23,040

24,278

Funds from operations – basic

30,455

36,280

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

559

1,134

Funds from operations – diluted

$

31,014

$

37,414


SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except number of shopping centers and percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Number of shopping centers included in same-center analysis

88

88

Same-center occupancy

96.9

%

97.7

%

(0.8

)

%

Revenues:

Base rents

$

50,710

$

51,945

$

(1,235

)

(2.4

)

%

Percentage rent

182

93

89

95.7

%

Recoveries from tenants

17,083

17,278

(195

)

(1.1

)

%

Other property income

109

388

(279

)

(71.9

)

%

Bad debt

(1,505

)

(486

)

(1,019

)

209.7

%

Total Revenues

66,579

69,218

(2,639

)

(3.8

)

%

Operating Expenses

Property operating expenses

10,809

11,162

(353

)

(3.2

)

%

Property taxes

8,562

8,042

520

6.5

%

Total Operating Expenses

19,371

19,204

167

0.9

%

Same-Center Cash Net Operating Income

$

47,208

$

50,014

$

(2,806

)

(5.6

)

%


SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

GAAP operating income

$

22,454

$

27,993

Depreciation and amortization

23,040

24,278

General and administrative expenses

4,375

3,944

Other expense

153

64

Straight-line rent

(18

)

89

Amortization of above- and below-market rent

(2,232

)

(5,478

)

Property revenues and other expenses (1)

(129

)

(150

)

Total Company cash NOI

47,643

50,740

Non same-center cash NOI

(435

)

(726

)

Same-center cash NOI

$

47,208

$

50,014

____________________

(1) Includes anchor lease termination fees, net of contractual amounts, if any, expense and recovery adjustments related to prior periods and other miscellaneous adjustments.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Funds from operations (“FFO”), is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure for REITs that the Company believes when considered with financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, provides additional and useful means to assess its financial performance. FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of REITs, most of which present FFO along with net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper” on FFO published by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from debt restructuring, sales of depreciable property and impairments, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for partnerships and unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company uses cash net operating income (“NOI”) internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the Company’s properties. The Company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the Company’s properties as this measure is not affected by the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, the cost of the Company’s funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to the Company’s ownership of properties. The Company believes the exclusion of these items from operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the Company’s properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the Company’s properties but does not measure the Company’s performance as a whole and is therefore not a substitute for net income or operating income as computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (base rent and recoveries from tenants), less property and related expenses (property operating expenses and property taxes), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent and amortization of lease intangibles, debt-related expenses and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, acquisition transaction costs, other expense, interest expense, gains and losses from property acquisitions and dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the Company’s cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

Contact:
Ashley Rubino, Investor Relations
858-677-0900
arubino@roireit.net


Recommended Stories

  • GameStop raises $551 million to accelerate e-commerce push, shares jump

    The company's stock has gained more than 850% this year thanks to a push by retail investors to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks. GameStop said earlier this month George Sherman will step down as its chief executive officer in the biggest management shakeup at the retailer, giving top shareholder Ryan Cohen more control. Cohen, whose RC Ventures owns nearly 13% of GameStop, is leading the company's transformation into an e-commerce firm that can compete with big retailers such as Walmart Inc, as well as technology companies like Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp.

  • Wall Street Splits on Dollar’s Fate Amid Economic Growth Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular currency trade at the beginning of the year has splintered as Wall Street takes to opposing sides on the fate of the dollar in the world’s pandemic recovery.JPMorgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price see the dollar weakening as U.S. economic exceptionalism wanes, while PineBridge Investments expects it to strengthen. Currencies from the euro to the Brazilian real -- which suffered in the first quarter -- have attempted rallies this month leaving the greenback sitting at a closely watched technical crossroads.“You have that idiosyncratic U.S. rates outperformance story being offset by the global cyclical upswing and by expensive valuations on the dollar,” said Ian Samson, a multi-asset fund manager at Fidelity International in Hong Kong, who is long the currency against the euro. “We see significant crosswinds blowing the dollar in different directions.”While most on Wall Street called for a weaker dollar in January, the world’s reserve currency went on a run that left speculative funds scrambling to cover $30 billion of net short positions as Treasury yields climbed and expectations of rate hikes were brought forward. That trade soured this month, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipping 2.2%. A break of the uptrend in place from its first quarter would point the way to further downside. The gauge was little changed midday Monday in New York.This week’s policy assessment by the Federal Reserve, which has held firm against hawkish expectations, could lend weight to bears. At the crux of dollar forecasts is expectations for the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy.U.S. EdgeAs the world strives to break free from the bruising economic effect of coronavirus restrictions, the U.S. has inoculated more citizens than any other country, giving it an edge in the race to re-open. Coupled with the Biden administration’s multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus and a Fed that’s allowing inflation to overshoot, it’s spurring the likes of PineBridge Investments to predict more dollar gains.“U.S. Treasury yields could see another leg higher once we see some inflation come back,” with their premium over peers supporting the dollar, said Omar Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge in Singapore. “Our view is that the dollar will retain a strengthening bias this year.”Ten-year U.S. yields surged more than 80 basis points this year to 1.77% in March, the highest since before the pandemic. The benchmark is around 1.57% Monday, well above the 2021 low of 0.90%.“Positive U.S. data might very easily kick-start a dollar rally again,” wrote Commerzbank AG currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note last week. “So for now U.S. dollar bears should make sure that they don’t get excited too soon.”Catching UpBut not everyone is convinced the U.S. will continue outpacing peers.For JPMorgan Asset’s Thushka Maharaj, its exceptionalism is set to fade as other nations catch-up on vaccine roll-outs and economic re-openings in the second half of the year.The London-based strategist is keeping tabs on developed markets like Europe, the U.K. and Japan, and sees the euro outperforming the dollar in the medium term. “We are expecting the rebound in these economies to mirror what we are seeing in the U.S. right now,” she said.Signs abound this trend is underway.Coronavirus cases are rising in all regions except Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The European Union is unleashing a new immunization drive to cover the bulk of its population within a few months, while on the economic front, recent PMI data have beaten expectations.The euro has climbed about 3% from a four-month low in March, and broke through the key $1.20 level last week.Some favor other currencies to best the greenback. T. Rowe’s Thomas Poullaouec sees more gains for Australia’s risk-sensitive dollar as China’s economy rebounds from the pandemic and demand for commodities rise.Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Edwin Gutierrez is watching for opportunities to boost exposure to riskier developing currencies as “the rest of the world catches up on the vaccine roll-out.”The Brazilian real, Indian rupee and Colombian peso -- which have been pummeled as the coronavirus raged across those countries -- stand out for the head of emerging-market sovereign debt in London.Substantially OvervaluedIn the meantime, vocal bears continue to warn about long-term headwinds for the dollar.“Beyond the near term, we continue to see a structurally negative outlook for the U.S. currency,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Zach Pandl in a note Tuesday. “The dollar is still substantially overvalued.”(Updates with prices in fourth and eighth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Love Copper But Not The Cost of Building a New Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- As copper bulls pushed prices to the highest in almost a decade, the end of a six-month corporate spat showed that some investors were still reluctant to back a long-term bet on the metal.The chairman of KAZ Minerals Plc finally completed a six-month battle to take the company private on Monday, drawing to a close a 15-year stint as one of the biggest London-listed copper producers. While the world’s top miners are universally bullish on copper as the electric-vehicle revolution promises to expand demand, the investment horizons of shareholders don’t always stretch to developing a new mine.KAZ’s move to go private can be traced back to a 2018 decision to buy a Russian copper project from Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and his partners. With projected development costs of $8 billion -- almost double the miner’s current market value -- the Baimskaya deal spooked investors as it threatened to suck up profits that could otherwise fund dividends for years. The shares lost almost 30% on the day the acquisition was announced.“I really regret that I cannot build this size of project while being public,” Oleg Novachuk, KAZ’s chairman and leader of the Nova Resources BV vehicle that bought it, said in an interview Monday. “The appetite for risk in the public market is not possible to match with the risk of this project.”Despite constrained supplies, it’s not just smaller miners that face such obstacles to mine development. After years of value-destructive deals and project blowouts, investors have been demanding caution, while mining executives aren’t keen to repeat the failures that cost predecessors their jobs.Anglo American Plc felt compelled to take on a partner to build its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru in an attempt to lower the risk of the project. That approach stemmed from its disastrous Minas Rio project, an iron ore mine in Brazil that cost $14 billion to buy and build and almost sunk the company.Markets Spooked“The public markets are scared of the bad examples,” said Novachuk. “I expected these kind of difficulties, but I didn’t expect the difficulties would be so tremendous to stop us being public.”Unfortunately for Novachuk and fellow board member Vladimir Kim, the move to take KAZ private coincided with copper surging to the highest levels since 2011. That sparked renewed interest in the company and forced the bidders to twice up their offer, from an initial 640 pence a share to a final bid worth 869 pence a share.Novachuk said he’s confident that they can get the support from financial institutions both in Russia and internationally to build the mine and didn’t rule out retuning to public markets once the project was nearer completion.“It’s so far away from now, in a few years time we may meet again and discuss where we are,” he said. “Who knows, maybe yes. I would love to be public.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations that it engineered a complex fraud to sink an investment vehicle and profit on investors’ losses, after an appeals court revived the claims.The lawsuit, filed in 2018, claimed investors lost $1.8 billion in the Feb. 5, 2018, collapse of the market for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term Exchange Traded Notes, known as “XIV Notes,” a derivative investment that increased in value when the stock market was calm and decreased when it was volatile.Holders of the XIV notes profited inversely from changes in the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s VIX Index, a measure of expected stock market volatility that’s often called Wall Street’s “fear index.”A group of investors led by Set Capital LLC alleged that they and others lost the money while Credit Suisse made $475 million. The suit also names as defendants two top executives at the bank and Janus Henderson Group PLC, which placed and marketed the XIV notes.Credit Suisse declined to comment on the ruling. Janus Henderson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.A federal judge in New York dismissed the case in September 2019, ruling that Set Capital had failed to plausibly claim that the defendants were intentionally trying to manipulate the market improperly. The federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday revived the market manipulation claim and allegations of misstatements in the offering documents.The case is Set Capital LLC v. Credit Suisse Group AG, Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (Manhattan).Read More: Credit Suisse Pressed by Senator on $200 Million Tax Fraud(Adds details of ruling starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citi Eyes Mortgage Tech in Push to Close Racial Wealth Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said it will invest in digital mortgage offerings as part of its pledge to improve homeownership rates among communities of color.The push to digital comes as Citigroup said the rate of applications and originations it processed for Black and Hispanic consumers dropped last year, even as it increased for Asian homeowners. In response, the firm is also still planning to expand its community lending team and its network of correspondent lenders, it said.The firm’s pledge to increase homeownership among Black Americans is part of a broader three-year, $1 billion initiative it announced last year to help close the racial wealth gap in the U.S. As part of that effort, Citigroup also vowed to become an antiracist institution, provide greater access to banking products to communities of color and increase investment in Black-owned businesses.“We know that many are rightfully calling on banks and other big companies to put real action behind their commitments,” Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said in a statement. “Today, we’re sharing what we’ve done to date to show how Citi is committed to real change, and to be clear and transparent about how far we have to go.”In the aftermath of Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S. last year, Citigroup and its banking rivals stepped up pledges to help Black Americans and communities of color gain more access to credit. On average, Black families in the U.S. have a 10th of the wealth of their White counterparts, and Black homeownership is at its lowest level in six decades.Separately on Monday, Citigroup released its annual environmental, social and governance report, which details the racial breakdown of its U.S. workforce. The firm said 637 of its 11,234 top managers identify as Black, or 5.7%, a slightly higher share than a year ago.Still, the bank is urging shareholders to vote against a proposal that would require its board to oversee a racial-equity audit that analyzes the firm’s adverse impacts on communities of color. Investors are set to vote on the proposal during Citigroup’s annual meeting Tuesday.“Citi has a conflicted history when it comes to addressing racial injustice within the communities it serves,” CtW Investment Group said in defense of its proposal. “A racial-equity audit would help Citi identify, prioritize, remedy and avoid adverse impacts on non-White stakeholders and communities of color.”Citigroup has pledged $550 million to support homeownership for people of color, and on Monday the firm said it’s in the final stages of committing $200 million in equity to affordable-housing projects that will be co-managed by five Black investment managers.The lender will also expand certain mortgage products, like its HomeRun program, which requires lower down payments and removes mortgage-insurance requirements for lower-income borrowers. Citigroup is also partnering with the National Urban League to offer its low-fee Access savings and checking accounts to Black households in Philadelphia, Seattle, St. Louis and Hampton Roads, Virginia.“The financial inequality and other systemic problems people of color face will not go away until we confront them head on,” Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said in the statement. “Citi is focused on ensuring that people of color have the same access to the financial tools and resources that benefit other groups.”Citigroup has pledged $100 million to support minority deposit institutions in the U.S., which have seen their numbers dwindling in recent years. The firm’s already allocated almost half of that commitment to banks including Broadway Financial Corp., Mechanics & Farmers Bank and Optus Bank.The bank is also working with Deloitte and the National Bankers Association to help minority deposit institutions improve their technology and better develop talent. The lender has also been piloting a training program with minority-owned, municipal broker-dealers and advisers.“Equity investments are critical to our community impact but Citi is much more than an investor in Optus,” Dominik Mjartan, CEO of Optus Bank, said in the statement. “Citi is helping us grow our mission of building wealth, especially among Black-owned businesses, by creating new opportunities to grow our revenue.”(Updates with information about workforce starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Bolsonaro's interventionism could be mixed blessing for state insurance IPO

    The first IPO by a Brazilian state-controlled company under President Jair Bolsonaro's government has emerged as a test of whether his penchant for intervening in the running of state-run firms will dampen investor interest in the Brazilian market. The government has already slashed by a third the valuation of Caixa Seguridade, the insurance unit of state bank Caixa Economica Federal, ahead of its planned roughly $1 billion IPO. The IPO comes roughly two months after Bolsonaro ousted the chief executives of state lender Banco do Brasil and oil company Petrobras in separate tussles over a cost-cutting plan and oil prices.

  • SoftBank Leads $525 Million Fund Raise for U.K. Pharma Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford-based Exscientia, a pharmaceutical company that uses artificial intelligence to discover new drugs, has raised a new round of funding worth as much as $525 million to expand its pipeline of drugs and technological capabilities.The investment was led by SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2, with participation from previous investors Novo Holdings and BlackRock. Mubadala Investment Co., Farallon, Casdin, and GT Healthcare were among other new investors, the company said in a statement Tuesday.Exscientia declined to disclose a valuation or discuss a potential initial public offering and future financings. The Series D funding round is structured as a $225 million investment, with another $300 million equity commitment from SoftBank available at Exscientia’s discretion.“Exscientia’s innovative use of AI to discover and design better quality drugs with greater efficiency has the potential to create important medicines faster than ever before,” SoftBank Investment Advisers’ Managing Partner Eric Chen said in the statement.The company says it has more than 20 projects in development, including two currently in clinical trials, and has partnered with firms including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, and Sanofi, as well as several biotech firms, Chief Financial Officer Ben Taylor said in an email.The investment is SoftBank’s latest in the U.K. since it put $400 million in the now-collapsed fintech startup Greensill at the end of last year. Other U.K. investments include banking startup OakNorth and gaming company Improbable Worlds.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World’s Longest Short-Selling Ban Coming to an End in Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Starting next week, investors in South Korea will be able to short sell the nation’s biggest stocks as Seoul ends the world’s longest pandemic-imposed ban on the trading strategy. That’s much to the dismay of retail traders, who now dominate the local market.On May 3, Korea is set to partially lift the ban it imposed in March last year on the key hedge fund strategy. When it does, individual traders -- who have come to take up about three quarters of the market’s daily trading volumes amid the pandemic -- will find a once-insurmountable trading strategy a lot easier to carry out, thanks in part to an increased number of brokerages queuing up to lend them shares.Still, many of them say they would be at a disadvantage against larger institutional investors and would rather prefer that short-selling, which they believe would undercut their profits, be kept banned in the world’s best-performing major market of 2020.Hedge funds have much more “advanced information access, financial power, and trading techniques,” which means that even when allowed to sell short, retail investors don’t face a level playing field, said Jung Eui-jung, head of Korea Stockholders Alliance, a group of influential day traders.“Few countries are more hostile toward short-selling than South Korea, where many investors have been hurt by it,” he said, referring to massive declines seen in the past in many stocks when short-selling was permitted -- among them biotech firm Celltrion Inc.The group, which earlier this year launched a “bus” campaign to get its anti-short-selling message heard, is seeking “fairer” rules around the practice, among them that individual investors have access to the same high levels of margin loans as their institutional counterparts.READ: Short Sellers Under Siege Everywhere Have It Really Bad in KoreaSouth Korea, like many countries around the world, banned short-selling to tame markets hit by the pandemic early last year. That ban led to foreign investors fleeing but also saw retail investors stuck in Covid lockdowns and armed with cheap trading apps pick up the slack to drive Korea’s stock market.After having extended that temporary ban twice since then, the Asian nation is now the only major market to have stuck with its prohibition: Italy and France, for instance, only maintained the restriction for a few months while Indonesia, the last holdout besides Korea, said earlier this year that it will allow short-selling in some stocks.More PowerCome Monday, investors will be allowed to borrow shares on the benchmark Kospi 200 Index and the small-cap Kosdaq 150. This represents 22% of Kospi stocks, or 88% of Kospi’s market value. A decision on whether to allow short selling for other stocks is expected to be taken later.After going through a mandatory 1.5 hour short-selling training session, retail investors, dubbed “ants” for their herd-like behavior, will find it a lot easier to bet against hot stocks than before.That’s because they can now sell short up to 30 million won ($27,000) of stocks with that limit going up over time, and all 28 of the country’s top brokers will lend them stocks -- up to a maximum of 2.4 trillion worth of shares. Previously, just six brokerages offered retail investors short-selling privileges, and on offer was just a maximum of 20.5 billion won of stocks.The ban is set to be lifted at a time when stocks in South Korea have surged to record highs this month. The benchmark Kospi Index has climbed 12% so far this year, adding to its 31% surge in 2020. It was down 0.2% in early trading on Tuesday, while the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.3%.“Young stock traders who entered the markets last year haven’t experienced a market crash, so when short-selling resumes, markets could crash suddenly and they can get burnt,” said Jung of the Korea Stockholders Alliance.Electric-vehicle battery supplier SK Innovation Co., bulk shipping liner HMM Co., biopharma firm Medytox Inc., cosmetics company Amorepacific Corp. and Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. are among firms whose share prices are looking overvalued versus their peers, and could thus be a target for short sellers, Kim Min-gyu, a quant analyst at KB Securities Co., said in a report.Overall, investors appear less concerned about the impact on the broader market.The last two times short-selling was restored after a ban, Korea’s equity market corrected and volatility increased, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a report earlier this month. Still, stocks managed to regain that lost ground after about a month, they noted.The strategists retained their overweight stance on South Korean stocks, and said they expect foreign flows to pick up once short-selling resumes.“We all understand in the midst of Covid-19 extreme volatility, the need for temporary measures,” said Lyndon Chao, Hong Kong-based head of equities at ASIFMA, a regional financial industry association. “But Korea has put in place the longest short selling ban that we’ve seen.”“The market currently is at a record level, volatility has come down significantly back to pre-Covid levels, so the industry is encouraged to see the short-sell ban now being lifted,” he added.(Updates prices, adds Kospi’s move Tuesday in the 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Art of the Prank: How a Hacker Tried to Fake the World’s Most Expensive NFT

    Someone is trying to prove that despite all the media frenzy about NFTs, they’re not as unique or secure as people think.

  • BP Lures Investors With Share Buybacks After Trading Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc set out to win back shareholders after a difficult year, saying it will begin share buybacks after “exceptional” natural gas trading buoyed earnings.The gesture, which was flagged earlier this month, is aimed at investors who have shown little love for the company since it cut its dividend by half last year. After lagging its European peers for much of 2020, BP re-jigged its priorities to put boosting shareholder returns ahead of other goals.“It’s a story of delivering on our promise of competitive cash returns for our shareholders, while at the same time transitioning the company for the future,” Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a Bloomberg television interview on Tuesday. “It’s been a strong quarter for the company financially.”BP shares rose as much as 3.6% and were trading 1.2% higher to 300.20 pence at 8:48 a.m. in London.The London-based company’s buybacks will begin at a modest pace, with $500 million of repurchases in the second quarter to offset dilution from the vesting of employee share awards. BP said it will return at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders this year, of which it generated $1.7 billion in the first quarter. It will outline these plans when it publishes its next earnings.“The message is clear: buybacks are up and running almost a year early,” Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd. analyst Oswald Clint wrote in a research note. Bernstein estimates a further $1.5 billion to $2 billion of buybacks could be possible later this year.BP’s first-quarter adjusted net income rebounded to $2.63 billion, up from $791 million a year earlier, before the full impact of the pandemic hit. That surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.51 billion. It was the highest profit since the second quarter of 2019.The strong earnings were driven in part “by an exceptional gas marketing and trading performance,” according to the statement. BP has a large natural gas business in North America, where the market went through massive gyrations in February due to the big freeze in Texas.“We were well positioned for colder-than-normal weather in the U.S. and in Asia,” Looney said, referring to the Texas freeze in February, and adding the company also profited when a cold snap hit Asia in January, sending liquefied natural gas prices to a record high. The company’s buyback plans don’t depend on trading results, he said.The gas and low-carbon energy segment, where BP reflects its trading results for the fuel, reported underlying profit before interest and tax of $2.27 billion in the first quarter, up from $154 million in the fourth quarter and $847 million a year earlier.BP has identified the expertise of its traders, who buy and sell large volumes of fossil fuels every day, as a key way to boost returns as it transitions to selling more renewable electricity. The company is investing in electric car charging networks in Europe and seeking permission to become a retail electricity provider to homes and businesses in several U.S. states.Net debt was $33.31 billion at the end of the first quarter, falling below its target threshold of $35 billion as much as a year earlier than expected. Higher crude prices and the proceeds from asset sales, including a stake in an Omani gas field and the sale of an interest in tech firm Palantir Technologies Inc, helped BP achieve its debt goal.“We generated around $11 billion of cash inflow in the first quarter, enabling us to reach our $35 billion net debt target significantly ahead of plan,” Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in the statement.(Updates share moves, add Bernstein quote in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Plans Interest-Free Loans to Lift Staff Morale

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. plans to offer zero-interest loans to employees who own illiquid stock options, seeking to boost morale after the company’s landmark initial public offering was suspended in November, people familiar with the matter said.The loans will be backed by eligible employees’ restricted stock options, which will be valued at levels calculated after a 2018 funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. That will allow Ant to give staff access to liquidity without requiring the company to establish a more up-to-date valuation for its shares.The options, known as Share Economic Rights with each representing 5.53 shares, will be priced at 195 yuan ($30.05) or 35.26 yuan a share, in line with an internal buyback price from 2018, the people said. Ant was valued at $150 billion at the time.Ant’s executives are trying to halt a potential exodus of staff, who had expected a windfall with the company just days away from listing in Shanghai at a $280 billion valuation. Chairman Eric Jing assured employees in March that the firm would eventually go public and promised a “short-term liquidity solution” that would take effect this month.Details of the loan program will probably be announced in the next few days, the people said. Ant declined to comment via email.The company suspended its share buyback program for current and departing staff last year to prepare for its IPO. It needs to compete for talent with China’s other technology behemoths including Tencent Holdings Ltd., which saw its shares climb as Ant battles a regulatory overhang.The future of Jack Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- has been shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through details of a fintech industry overhaul that abruptly halted Ant’s $35 billion IPO in November. The company has since committed to drastically revamping its business and seen its chief executive officer Simon Hu exit.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said.That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.Many of Ant’s employees have been granted restricted stock options, which account for a significant portion of total compensation for some employees. These are usually subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% free from the lockup upon the first anniversary and 25% every year thereafter.Before Ant’s buyback program was halted, departing employees would sell shares back to the company at a valuation in line with the company’s most-recent funding round, while existing employees could participate in periodic buyback rounds, people familiar with the matter said.Outstanding SERs totaled 114 million at the end of June, according to the latest data disclosed by Ant. If valued at the company’s planned IPO price in November, they would have been worth a combined 43 billion yuan.(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence estimate for Ant valuation)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, fueled by Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Nasdaq's record high close confirmed the end of an 11% correction in the index that began after its previous record high close on Feb. 12, with the index closing at a low on March 8. In extended trade, Tesla dipped about 0.4% after the electric car maker beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • A couple begged Ford to buy back their defective Fiesta. Years later, the company is paying them $49K.

    Ford pays a couple $49,228 for a defective 2014 Fiesta years after they wanted a buyback. It's one of many settlements over faulty transmissions.

  • Will the IRS Come After Your Bitcoin Soon?

    If you made money off your bitcoin trades, the IRS will probably want to tax your cryptocurrency gains.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • $1 million? $500,000? The importance of your retirement ‘number’ — at any age

    Planning a comfortable retirement requires some serious thought — it also requires math. Working through the calculations of various expenses and lifestyle choices related to retirement is a far better approach than guessing how much you’ll need, be it $500,000, $1 million, or even more. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t worry about having a concrete number to attain for your retirement savings, at least when you have a few decades to go, but do think carefully about the factors that will eventually dictate how much you need in retirement.

  • Verizon faces ‘lose-lose’ situation amid aggressive AT&T promotions, analyst says in downgrade

    AT&T may be able to keep up its steep promotions for longer, which could force the rest of the industry to respond at the expense of margins.

  • Here's when GE might increase its dividend from a penny

    GE could eventually restore some form of meaningful dividend, this Wall Street analyst tells Yahoo Finance Live.