Retail sales decline more than expected in January

Retail sales slipped more than Wall Street expected in January, raising questions of whether America's resilient consumer could be losing steam.

Retail sales fell 0.8% in January from the month prior according to Census Bureau data. Economists had expected a 0.2% decrease in spending, according to Bloomberg data. December retail sales previously posted a surprise 0.6% increase but that was revised down to 0.4% in Thursday's release.

January sales, excluding auto and gas, decreased by 0.5% compared to estimates for a 0.2% increase.

The January report was expected to be closely watched by investors looking for signs of a "soft landing" in the US economy, where inflation cools to the Fed Reserve's targeted 2% rate without an extreme downturn in economic activity.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

