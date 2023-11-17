Retail sales fall to lowest since lockdown in unexpected slump

oxford street shoppers

Retail sales have suffered an unexpected slump at the start of the “golden quarter”, official figures show, as high interest rates and storms put people off shopping.

Britain’s shops suffered another bleak month in October, with sales volumes falling by 0.3pc according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Volumes dropped to their lowest level since February 2021, when Britain was in a Covid lockdown.

The slump is particularly worrying for retailers given October marks the start of the “golden quarter” - the run up to Christmas when shops make the majority of their profits for the year.

It is the latest sign that high interest rates are slowing the economy.

October’s slump was a surprise, with economists predicting a 0.4pc gain. Retail sales figures for September were also revised down to a drop of 1.1pc. Over the three-month period from August to October, sales volumes fell by 1.1pc.

Alex Kerr, assistant economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said the data “suggests higher interest rates are taking a bigger toll on real consumer spending” than previously thought.

He added: “As that drag continues, we think retail activity will remain weak in the run up to the crucial festive period.”

Retailers blamed the cost of living crisis and the wet weather from Storm Babet in the second half of October for a fall in non-food store sales, which shrank by 0.2pc following a 2.1pc decline in September.

Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS, said: “After rebounding in September, fuel sales dipped with increasing prices discouraging customers, while food sales also dropped as consumers prioritised essential goods.

“It was another poor month for household goods and clothes stores.”

One glimmer of hope came from online retailers, where sales were up 0.8pc after a decline of 2.4pc the previous month.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said the sales slump showed the need for the Chancellor to freeze business rates in next week’s Autumn Statement.

She said: “Retailers are committed to delivering an affordable and festive Christmas for their customers, and are continuing to invest in lowering prices. But, their efforts are put at risk by the £480m-a-year increase to business rates from April 2024.

“The Chancellor must prioritise freezing rates in the Autumn Statement next week, or else this added cost pressure will likely push up prices for hard-pressed households.”

