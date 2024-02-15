Retail sales post steepest decline since March 2023

Retail sales slipped more than Wall Street expected in January, raising questions of whether America's resilient consumer could be losing steam.

Retail sales fell 0.8% in January from the month prior according to Census Bureau data. Economists had expected a 0.2% decrease in spending, according to Bloomberg data. December retail sales previously posted a surprise 0.6% increase but that was revised down to 0.4% in Thursday's release.

The month-over-month decline in January was the largest since March 2023.

January sales, excluding auto and gas, decreased by 0.5% compared to estimates for a 0.2% increase.

Nine of the 13 categories highlighted in the release saw decreases from a month ago. Building materials and garden equipment led the declines, dropping 4.1%, while sales at miscellaneous store retailers fell 3%.

Meanwhile, sales at furniture and home stores led the gainers, rising 1.5% from the month prior.

The January report was expected to be closely watched by investors looking for signs of a "soft landing" in the US economy, where inflation cools to the Fed Reserve's targeted 2% rate without an extreme downturn in economic activity.

"Overall, real consumption appears to have declined in January and, even allowing for a recovery over February and March, growth will slow sharply in the first quarter," Andrew Hunter, deputy chief US economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients. "The upshot is that Fed officials may not need to worry much longer about the possibility of continued economic resilience reigniting inflation."

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

