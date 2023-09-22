Retail sales rebound in August after July washout

UK Shoppers

Retail sales rebounded in August after wet weather hammered sales in July, official data has revealed.

Improved conditions meant the number of shop sales climbed by 0.4pc in August, up from a revised 1.1pc drop the previous month, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was driven by a jump in food store sales, which rose by 1.2pc.

This partially reversed the 2.6pc drop in July when supermarkets said rainy weather hit sales.

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “Retail sales recovered again in August, as dryer, warmer weather enticed consumers back to the high street.”

She added: “Retail sales likely will recover further over the rest of the year, supported by further growth in real wages, as the pace of price rises continues to slow.”

ONS statistician Heather Bovill said: “Retail recovered a little from the large fall seen in July, driven by a partial bounce back in food and a strong month for clothing, though sales overall remain subdued.”

“These were partially offset by internet sales, which dropped slightly as some people returned to shopping in person following a very wet July.

The number of car fuel transactions slumped by 1.2pc in August, following a sharp jump in petrol prices.

This meant the recovery fell short of economists’ expectations. Analysts had expected a 0.5pc monthly rise in retail sales.

Fuel prices began rising in July after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced major oil supply cuts that have since been extended until the end of the year.

The price of Brent crude has surged from $72 per barrel at the end of June to more than $95. Oil price rises typically take four weeks to flow into petrol pump prices.

On Thursday, Russia also announced a temporary ban on diesel exports that is expected to drive up costs further.

ONS inflation data in August showed that petrol prices rose by 5.3p per litre between July and August, to hit 148.5p. Diesel prices rose by 5.9p to hit 151.1p. More recent data from the RAC shows that the price growth has continued through September.

The gap between the quantity of goods purchased and the price spent continued to widen as high inflation curbs transactions.

Compared to the pre-pandemic level in February 2020, total retail sales were 17.3pc higher in value terms but the number of transactions was down by 1.5pc.

Food-store sales volumes were still down by 4.1pc compared to their pre-Covid level.

Alex Kerr, economist at Capital Economics, warned that the delayed effect of the Bank of England’s 14 consecutive interest rate rises will also dampen demand in the coming months.

Mr Kerr said: “As the growing drag from higher interest rates intensifies over the coming months, we expect consumer confidence will take a knock and, in turn, generate a 0.5pc decline in real consumer spending.”

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday voted to hold the Bank Rate at 5.25pc, bringing an end to a long succession of rate rises that began in December 2021, but the burden of the previous increases will continue to flow through the economy.

Lisa Hooker, of PwC, said: “The hope is that the impact of recent mortgage interest rate rises and increasing petrol prices do not derail the green shoots that have appeared in time for the critical run-up to Christmas.”

