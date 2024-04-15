Retail sales topped Wall Street estimates in March

Josh Schafer
·Reporter
Updated 1 min read
44

Retail sales topped Wall Street analysts' expectations in March as consumers continued to spend despite a higher interest rate environment.

Retail sales for the month increased 0.7% from the previous month, according to Census Bureau data. Economists had expected a 0.4% increase in spending, according to Bloomberg data. Meanwhile retail sales in February were revised up to an increase of 0.9%, from a prior reading of 0.6%.

This is the second consecutive monthly uptick in retail sales, suggesting January's surprise 1.1% decrease was more an aberration than a trend.

March sales, excluding auto and gas, increased by 1%, above consensus estimates for a 0.3% increase.

Nonstore retailers led the gains by category, rising 2.7%. The largest decline came in sporting goods and hobby stores, where sales fell 1.8%.

The update on consumer spending comes as the economy has largely remained on solid footing to start 2024. Consensus projections for economic growth in the first quarter have moved higher while the labor market has continued to add more jobs than previously expected.

This strength in the economy has come as recent inflation prints have shown price increases aren't easing as quickly as initially hoped. The combination of stickier-than-expected inflation with an economy that's still growing has economists believing the Federal Reserve can wait longer to cut interest rates without tipping the economy into recession.

People shop at a clothing store in midtown Manhattan in New York on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
People shop at a clothing store in midtown Manhattan in New York on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investing decisions.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to lay off more than 10% of its staff, Electrek reports

    Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its workforce, tech publication Electrek reported on Monday, citing an internal memo. Tesla told managers to identify critical team members, and paused some stock rewards while canceling some employees’ annual reviews, according to the report, which added that the firm also reduced production at Gigafactory Shanghai. The world's largest auto-maker by market value had 140,473 employees globally as of December 2023, according to its latest annual report.

  • Profits surge at Goldman Sachs on Wall Street revival

    Profits rose 28% for Goldman during the first quarter as the Wall Street giant recorded improvements in everything from investment banking to trading to wealth management.

  • Schwab Revenue Tops Estimates Even as Net New Assets Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s first-quarter net revenue topped estimates as the retail brokerage tries to put 2023’s turbulence behind it, even as the firm’s net new assets plunged from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-

  • US retail sales beat expectations in March

    U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in March amid a surge in receipts at online retailers, further evidence that the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground. Retail sales rose 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, rising 0.3% in March.

  • Oil slips as risk premium eases after Iran attack

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices drifted lower on Monday, with the market downplaying the risk of broader regional conflagration after Iran's weekend attack on Israel. Brent futures for June delivery fell 70 cents, or about 0.8%, to $89.75 a barrel by 1133 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery were down 74 cents, or about 0.9%, at $84.92. Oil benchmarks had risen on Friday in anticipation of Iran's retaliatory attack, with prices touching their highest since October.

  • Retail sales up a strong 0.7% in March from February, underscoring the resiliency of the US consumer

    Americans boosted spending at a hotter-than-expected pace in March, underscoring how shoppers remain resilient despite inflationary pressures and other economic challenges. Retail sales rose 0.7% last month after rising 0.9% in February, according to Commerce Department data released Monday. Excluding gas prices, which have been on the rise but remain below prices at this time last year, retail sales still rose a solid at 0.6%.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • Why employers should (and have to) hire older workers

    Roughly 1 in 5 Americans over 65 were employed in 2023, four times the number in the mid-80s. Employers are gradually recognizing the value of older workers and taking steps to retain them.

  • Charles Schwab's profit drops on higher interest payouts

    Rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have compelled companies like Schwab to increase the interest they pay on deposits - a crucial source of capital that is used to invest in interest-earning assets and give out loans. Schwab has also taken on debt to bolster its funding, which hit interest revenue further. The interest rate on its borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank was 5.27%, compared with 5.05% a year ago.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, plans to release his income tax returns on Monday, the IRS filing deadline. Biden is proud to say that he was largely without money for much of his decades-long career in public service, unlike Trump, who inherited hundreds of millions of dollars from his father and used his billionaire status to launch a TV show and later a presidential campaign. “For 36 years, I was listed as the poorest man in Congress,” Biden told donors in California in February.