Retail Urban Jewelry Brand, The Gold Gods (TM), Now Offering New Gold Variations

Gold Gods
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The Gold Gods, a retail urban jewelry brand, has announced that it will be expanding its gold jewelry inventory to include new gold variations to meet shifting consumer demands.

Gold Gods, Friday, September 9, 2022, Press release picture
Gold Gods, Friday, September 9, 2022, Press release picture

The gold jewelry variants will range from 18k PVD plated stainless steel to vermeil and solid gold. The company has recently added a vermeil collection to its inventory, featuring premium urban jewelry manufactured with pure silver plated in solid gold. With plated gold products being more accessible, The Gold Gods are now able to offer fine gold jewelry products to an even wider consumer base.

"The goal of The Gold Gods was to bring unique, durable, and high-quality urban jewelry to consumers. Thanks to our industry experience, we have recently been able to expand our current inventory to include additional gold jewelry variants," said a spokesperson for The Gold Gods. "By adding high-quality products to our product offerings, we are increasing accessibility to premium gold jewelry and allowing customers to achieve the looks they are after. Whether customers are looking for solid gold or gold plated, we have offerings for all of our customers."

By focusing on selling high-quality products without substantial value markups, The Gold Gods have become a leader in the urban jewelry industry. With the recent introduction of the vermeil collection, The Gold Gods have added more options to their inventory to make premium gold urban jewelry obtainable.

The Gold Gods features a lifetime warranty with all of their gold product offerings.

To learn more about The Gold Gods or to shop their current collections, go to https://thegoldgods.com/pages/about-us.

Media Details
Website URL: AscendAgency.com
Company Name: Ascend Agency
Email address: Contact@AscendAgency.com
Country: USA

SOURCE: The Gold Gods



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715456/Retail-Urban-Jewelry-Brand-The-Gold-Gods-TM-Now-Offering-New-Gold-Variations

