Retail And Wholesale Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global retail and wholesale market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the retail and wholesale? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The retail and wholesale market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider retail and wholesale market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the retail and wholesale market by geography, by type, and by ownership covered in this report.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the retail and wholesale market. This chapter includes different products and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

Supply Chain Analysis – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the retail and wholesale industry supply chain.

Product Analysis – This chapter describes examples of the leading products in the major companies in the retail and wholesale market.

Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customer and service providers’ trends/preferences in the global retail and wholesale market.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global retail and wholesale market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 – This chapter describes the impact of COVID-19 on the retail and wholesale industry.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison – The global retail and wholesale market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the retail and wholesale market size, percentage of GDP, and average market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region.This section includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.



The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global retail and wholesale, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies– This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.



It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for retail and wholesale providers in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Retail; Wholesale

The retail market is further segmented by type into-

a) Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers

b) Food And Beverage Stores

c) Gasoline Stations

d) Miscellaneous Store Retailers

e) Cosmetics And Personal Care Stores

f) Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores

g) Electronics And Appliance Stores

h) Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores

i) Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

j) Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores

k) Department Stores And Other General Merchandise Stores

l) Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers

m) Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers

n) Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores

o) Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument And Book Stores



The wholesale market is further segmented by type into-

a) Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers

b) Wholesale Electronic Markets & Agents And Brokers

c) Durable Goods Wholesalers



2) By Ownership: Retail Chain/Wholesale Chain; Independent Retailer/Independent Wholesalers



Companies Mentioned: Walmart Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Costco Wholesale Corporation; CVS Health Corporation; Schwarz Group



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; retail and wholesale indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes



