Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022-2027: Automated Delivery Drones Present Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail and wholesale market is expected to grow from $65,771.61 billion in 2021 to $72,696.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The market is expected to grow to $1,04,323.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the retail and wholesale market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the retail and wholesale market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Many retailers and wholesalers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers, and build loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyze data, it will become easier for retails to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers, thus it is expected to drive the market going forward.

The retail/e-commerce market is increasingly investing in drones to reduce delivery times and increase profitability. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that is remotely controlled or flies autonomously using software-controlled flight plans in their systems.

Using a drone for delivery allows retailers to cut costs and help in providing customers with their products earlier than traditional delivery methods. For example, Amazon has been investing in its Prime Air deliveries via drones, which claims to complete the delivery within 30 minutes. Amazon has started delivery trials via drones in the UK but is still waiting for regulatory approval in the US.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj4i0t

