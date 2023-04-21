ReportLinker

Major companies in the retail and wholesale market include Walmart Inc., Sinopec Limited, Amazon.com Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, AmerisourceBergen Corp, CVS Health Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corp, McKesson Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282494/?utm_source=GNW

, and The Kroger Co.



The global retail and wholesale market grew from $71,851.27 billion in 2022 to $77,227.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The retail and wholesale market is expected to grow to $99,195.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The retail and wholesale markets consist of revenue earned by entities by retailing and wholesaling merchandise.Retailers sell merchandise to the general public for personal or household consumption, but some also serve business and institutional clients.



Wholesalers sell merchandise to other businesses and normally operate from a warehouse or office.This includes merchant wholesalers that sell goods on their own account and agents and brokers that arrange sales and purchases for others generally for a commission or fee.



Retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and bear the risk of carrying inventory.They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Retailers are independent organizations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy goods from wholesalers or direct from producers, break bulk, store goods, display goods for sale either physically or online, sell to ultimate users and sometimes deliver. Wholesalers are independent organizations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy in bulk, store goods, break bulk and sell merchandise primarily to retailers, professional authorities or to other wholesalers rather than to consumers.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the retail and wholesale market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the retail and wholesale market.



The regions covered in the retail and wholesale market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of retail and wholesale are retail and wholesale.Retail refers to the sale of items to the general public in relatively small amounts to be used or consumed rather than reselling them.



The ownership forms include wholesale/distribution chains and independent wholesalers having premium, mid-range, and economy prices.



Many retailers and wholesalers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management.This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers, and build loyalty.



Data has become critical for most retail operations.With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyze data, it will become easier for retailers to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers.



This is expected to drive the market going forward.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the retail and wholesale markets in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and has spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in the manufacture and trade of non-essential goods and an overall decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of "lock down" and the outbreak having a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the retail and wholesale markets will recover from the shock over the forecast period as it is a "black swan" event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The retail and e-commerce markets are increasingly investing in drones to reduce delivery times and increase profitability.A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is remotely controlled or flies autonomously using software-controlled flight plans in its systems.



Using a drone for delivery allows retailers to cut costs and help provide customers with their products earlier than traditional delivery methods.For example, Amazon has been investing in its Prime Air deliveries via drones, which claim to complete the delivery within 30 minutes.



Amazon has started delivery trials via drones in the UK but is still waiting for regulatory approval in the US.



The countries covered in the retail and wholesale market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The retail and wholesale market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides retail and wholesale market statistics, including retail and wholesale industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a retail and wholesale market share, detailed retail and wholesale market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the retail and wholesale industry. This retail and wholesale market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282494/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



