These retailers and grocers are open on Juneteenth

Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S., has been recognized as a federal holiday since 2021. All non-essential federal offices are closed Monday, as are banks, the stock market and the U.S. Postal Service.

Although most private-sector employers also recognize the holiday, retail and grocery stores largely remain open for business. Here are the stores that are open and closed on Monday.

What's openBestBuy: While the electronics retailer recognizes Juneteenth as a company holiday, offering some employees paid time off, but its stores are open.Costco: Costco warehouses remain open on Juneteenth, according to the discount giant's list of holiday closures. Its warehouses are only closed in observance of seven national holidays.REI: The outdoor gear chain's stores remain open Monday, according to its website.Target: Target has recognized Juneteenth as a company holiday since 2020. Employees may "observe the day however they prefer, through education, service or celebration," the company said. But Target stores remain open. Trader Joe's: Grocery stores are operating on a normal schedule Monday. The grocery chain indicated it's closing stores early, at 5 p.m. on July 4 to allow team members to prepare for Independence Day celebrations. UPS: UPS stores are open, according to the shipper's holiday schedule.Walmart: Walmart stores are open until 11 p.m. on Monday.What's closed Patagonia: All of the outdoor retailer's U.S.-based stores are closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth, the company said in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram

