Retailers rejoice: Study reveals untapped routes to address labor shortages, save on freight and delivery, and reduce fuel emissions

·4 min read

Ricoh-commissioned survey shows massive opportunity to increase convenience and customer satisfaction with Augmented Reality and intelligent lockers

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled a study that finds advanced applications, such as intelligent lockers and Augmented Reality (AR), present a promising, largely untapped opportunity for retailers to enhance convenience and ultimately increase customer satisfaction. Surveying more than 2,000 Americans online,* The Harris Poll outlined consumer behaviors and preferences for online purchases, motivating factors for using intelligent lockers to retrieve and return packages, and attitudes about special online tools and apps that enable users to envision products in use before making purchasing decisions.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.)
Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.)

Survey results show that while only 12% of Americans retrieved a package from an intelligent locker over the last year, 77% would consider using one. This indicates a key opportunity for retailers to give shoppers more choices, including the option to retrieve 'Buy Online, Pick-up In-Store' items at a secured location in a contactless setting. Investing in a secured intelligent locker solution for package pickup and return can also help retailers ease labor challenges and save on delivery and freight while reducing fuel emissions.

In addition, nearly 3 in 4 Americans (73%) say they would find special online tools or applications that help envision what a product would look like in the actual home or worn on the body helpful when making online purchasing decisions; and 1 in 4 Americans (25%) would find special online tools or apps very helpful.

"The future of retail is connected commerce and convenience," said Rory Fitzpatrick, Vice President, Vertical Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Retailers that streamline, optimize and automate processes for enhanced customer experiences will ultimately be more successful at building brand loyalty and driving business. It all comes back to using the most relevant, up-to-date information at their disposal to make informed business decisions that support customers' evolving requirements and expectations.

"Applications like Ricoh's Intelligent Locker Systems and Ricoh Marketing Services can help retailers deliver better customer and employee experiences using immersive AR to enhance shopper interactions, drive consumer loyalty, and onboard and train team members. The ways AR can benefit retailers is truly limitless," Fitzpatrick continued.

A recent study shows 57% of  customers are more likely to buy from a company that offers an immersive AR experience, and 64% of consumers believe use of AR in their shopping experience increases their sense of brand loyalty.

Tremendous growth is also predicted in the global intelligent locker market, which is estimated to be worth $804 million in 2023 and forecast to reach $2,563 million by 2028, with a growth rate of 17.8% between 2023-2028.

Retailers visiting Ricoh booth #1506 at National Retail Federation 2023 will learn how to unlock the power of valuable information to optimize their retail ecosystem and engage customers through customized video content—putting AR to the test by creating their own avatar. Attendees will also explore ways to automate retail technology with RICOH Service Advantage to reduce downtime, fill gaps across labor shortages, optimize their supply chain, safeguard information, and market themselves through consulting, technology and creative services tailored to their unique goals.

For more information about Ricoh, click here, or follow the company's social media channels on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter, or YouTube.

*The Harris Poll survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ricoh between November 1-3, 2022, among 2,041 U.S. adults ages 18+. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2023 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retailers-rejoice-study-reveals-untapped-routes-to-address-labor-shortages-save-on-freight-and-delivery-and-reduce-fuel-emissions-301723434.html

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

