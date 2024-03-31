What retailers, restaurants and other businesses are open on Easter?

Millions of Americans will celebrate Easter with family and friends this Sunday, which could require a last-minute run for treats before the egg hunt begins. Luckily, many retailers and restaurants will be open on March 31.

Here's a list of what is and isn't open on Easter.

When is Easter Sunday 2024?How sweet it isn't: Cocoa prices hit record highs ahead of Easter holidayMaxx, Marshalls among stores in Massachusetts to be closed on Easter SundayWhat places are open on Easter Sunday 2024?AlbertsonBarnes & NobleBass Pro ShopsBath & Body WorksBig LotsCapital Grille

Cabela'sCVSDollar GeneralDollar TreeDSWFamily DollarHalf Price Books

Home DepotIkeaKirkland's HomeKrogerMarshall GrainOld NavyPetcoRally HouseRossSephoraSproutsStaplesTractor Supply CompanyTrader Joe'sUltaWalgreensWalmartWegmansWhole FoodsRestaurants and fast-food chains open on EasterApplebee'sBenihanaBob EvansBojanglesBoston MarketBuffalo Wild WingsCapital GrilleCarrabba'sChik-fil-AChili'sCheesecake FactoryCracker BarrelDenny'sDunkin'Golden CorralIHOPKFCLonghorn SteakhouseMcDonald's Olive GardenOutback SteakhousePF Chang'sRed LobsterRuth's ChrisSeasons 52SonicStarbucksTexas RoadhouseWaffle HouseWendy'sWhataburgerWhite CastlePlaces with special hours of operation on Easter Sunday 2024

Some stores or restaurants may special hours of operation, depending on their location — including Burger King, Domino's, Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Panera, Popeyes, Shake Shack and Subway.

Stop & Shop's grocery section will be open but the pharmacy will be closed.Staples will be open from noon to 5 p.m., local time.What places are closed on Easter Sunday 2024?AldiAppleBelkBest BuyBig YBloomingdale'sBrookshiresBurlingtonCalloway's NurseryCostcoContainer StoreDick's Sporting GoodsFive BelowGoodwillH&MH-E-B GroceryHobby LobbyHollywood FeedHomeGoodsHomesenseHoney Baked Ham CompanyJCPenneyKohl's Macy'sMarket BasketMarshallsMichaelsNordstrom & Nordstrom RackOffice DepotPublixSam's ClubSierraTargetTJ MaxxRestaurants and fast-food chains closed on EasterChik-fil-AChipotleIn-N-OutRaising Cane's

