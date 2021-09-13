U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Retailing in the United Kingdom (UK) - Market and Sector Summary and Forecasts to 2025

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary Retailing in the United Kingdom (UK) - Market and Sector Summary and Forecasts to 2025 provides both the historic and forecast market data of total retail sales in United Kingdom (UK).

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retailing in the United Kingdom (UK) - Market and Sector Summary and Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149496/?utm_source=GNW
It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value trends, with individual sector details in overall retail.

The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The report also reveals major retailers in each sector and their market share along with their price and market positioning in 2020.

The report uses data from Retail database showing the trends in the market and sectors by value.It also reveals the major retailers by market share in 2020 in each of the sectors.

All data includes the impact COVID-19 has had on sales in 2020 (forecasted at the date of publication).

Scope
- The overall retail industry in UK is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2020 and 2025 to reach GBP 394.4 bn.
- Food & Grocery is the dominating sector with GBP 168.5 bn in 2020 but Clothing & footwear is the fastest growing sector, which will grow at 6.1% CAGR between 2020-2025 to reach GBP 55.9 bn.
- Hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard discounters is the leading channel, but electrical and electronics specialists channel is expected to see the maximum growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 11.2% between 2020-2025 to reach GBP 6.5 bn.
- The UK retail industry is dominated by mass market players

Reasons to Buy
- Gain a comprehensive view of the retail industry and forecasts to 2025
- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the retail market
- Investigate current and forecast trends in retail sectors to identify the opportunities offering the most potential
- Understand who the main competitors are in the sectors and their price positioning
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149496/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

