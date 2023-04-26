Retail's Best Recognized: 2023 Excellence in Retailing Awards

Finalists Announced

Record number of finalists reflect expanding creativity and excellence amongst retailers in Canada

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the finalists for the 2023 Excellence in Retailing Awards .

This year's finalists reflect the impressive level of excellence achieved by more retailers in 2022 than in previous years, clearly demonstrating how retailers across the country are stepping up with forward-thinking solutions to meet the opportunities ahead. The awards recognize outstanding innovation in various categories, including: eCommerce Experience, Environmental Leadership, Health, Safety & Wellness, In-Store Experience & Design, Loss Prevention, Omni-Channel, Philanthropic Leadership, Pop-up Experience and Design, Retail Marketing, and Talent Development.

"We are thrilled to have an exceptional number of finalists this year, with 88 finalists across 10 categories," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "This demonstrates how some of the challenges retailers have been experiencing over the last year have in fact inspired new ideas and a higher-level of excellence. We're also seeing new initiatives that have more fully embraced collaboration between departments and business partners."

The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala, where the winners will be announced, is always a highlight of the year for the industry. This year's finalists showcase the remarkable innovation and perseverance of the retail sector.

2023 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists by Company (alphabetically listed)

ALDO Group

Amazon

Amexon Developments

ANBL

Ardene

Aritzia

Best Buy Canada

Big Bear Trading Company

Calgary Co-op

Canadian Tire Corporation

Cannabis NB

Deciem

Empire Company Limited

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Giant Tiger Stores

Golf Town

Group Dynamite

Habitat for Humanity Canada

Hillberg & Berk Accessories

Home Hardware Stores

IKEA Canada

LCBO

Loblaw Companies Limited

London Drugs

Longo's

Mastermind Toys

Metro

Michael Hill Canada

New Look Vision Group

Peavy Industries LP

Pet Valu Canada

Purolator

Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.

RONA

Save-On-Foods

Sleep Country Canada

Sobeys Inc.

Societe Quebecois du Cannabis (SQDC)

Staples Canada

TELUS Retail

The Body Shop

Tim Hortons

Toys "R" Us Canada

Tridel

Walmart Canada

Well.ca

The winners will be announced at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 30, 2023, hosted at the Toronto Congress Center. The Gala dinner will also feature the presentations of Awards of Distinction to honorees , adding glamour and glitz to the evening and showcasing the industry's most esteemed retailers.

The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will close the first day of RCC STORE 23, which is Canada's biggest retail conference, from May 30 – May 31, 2023. RCC STORE 23 will feature 75+ speakers and is attracting retail leaders from across North America and around the globe.

Media are welcome to attend.

For more information on the Excellence in Retailing Awards or to purchase Gala tickets, visit retailawards.ca

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $85 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $462B in 2022. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 54,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants and quick service restaurants. www.retailcouncil.org .

