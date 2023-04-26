Retail's Best Recognized: 2023 Excellence in Retailing Awards
Finalists Announced
Record number of finalists reflect expanding creativity and excellence amongst retailers in Canada
TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the finalists for the 2023 Excellence in Retailing Awards.
This year's finalists reflect the impressive level of excellence achieved by more retailers in 2022 than in previous years, clearly demonstrating how retailers across the country are stepping up with forward-thinking solutions to meet the opportunities ahead. The awards recognize outstanding innovation in various categories, including: eCommerce Experience, Environmental Leadership, Health, Safety & Wellness, In-Store Experience & Design, Loss Prevention, Omni-Channel, Philanthropic Leadership, Pop-up Experience and Design, Retail Marketing, and Talent Development.
"We are thrilled to have an exceptional number of finalists this year, with 88 finalists across 10 categories," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "This demonstrates how some of the challenges retailers have been experiencing over the last year have in fact inspired new ideas and a higher-level of excellence. We're also seeing new initiatives that have more fully embraced collaboration between departments and business partners."
The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala, where the winners will be announced, is always a highlight of the year for the industry. This year's finalists showcase the remarkable innovation and perseverance of the retail sector.
2023 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists by Company (alphabetically listed)
ALDO Group
Amazon
Amexon Developments
ANBL
Ardene
Aritzia
Best Buy Canada
Big Bear Trading Company
Calgary Co-op
Canadian Tire Corporation
Cannabis NB
Deciem
Empire Company Limited
Federated Co-operatives Limited
Giant Tiger Stores
Golf Town
Group Dynamite
Habitat for Humanity Canada
Hillberg & Berk Accessories
Home Hardware Stores
IKEA Canada
LCBO
Loblaw Companies Limited
London Drugs
Longo's
Mastermind Toys
Metro
Michael Hill Canada
New Look Vision Group
Peavy Industries LP
Pet Valu Canada
Purolator
Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.
RONA
Save-On-Foods
Sleep Country Canada
Sobeys Inc.
Societe Quebecois du Cannabis (SQDC)
Staples Canada
TELUS Retail
The Body Shop
Tim Hortons
Toys "R" Us Canada
Tridel
Walmart Canada
The winners will be announced at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 30, 2023, hosted at the Toronto Congress Center. The Gala dinner will also feature the presentations of Awards of Distinction to honorees, adding glamour and glitz to the evening and showcasing the industry's most esteemed retailers.
The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will close the first day of RCC STORE 23, which is Canada's biggest retail conference, from May 30 – May 31, 2023. RCC STORE 23 will feature 75+ speakers and is attracting retail leaders from across North America and around the globe.
Media are welcome to attend.
For more information on the Excellence in Retailing Awards or to purchase Gala tickets, visit retailawards.ca
About Retail Council of Canada
Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $85 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $462B in 2022. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 54,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants and quick service restaurants.www.retailcouncil.org.
SOURCE Retail Council of Canada
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/26/c1825.html