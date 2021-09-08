U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

Retail's most influential leaders to converge at RCC STORE 21 to discuss the most critical issues affecting retail

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's biggest retail event of the year, Retail Council of Canada's RCC STORE 21 conference is next week, September 13-16, 2021 and will, over four information-packed days in an all virtual format, reveal cutting-edge learnings, strategies, and actionable recommendations from the most internationally respected retail influencers today.

RCC STORE 21 logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

As retailers' and consumers' optimism grows, and businesses look at how to build even stronger post- pandemic enterprises, the RCC STORE 21 conference will share inspiring examples from around the globe of fascinating retail trends and research findings, reconsidered approaches for store operations and digital transformations, tips on managing a dispersed workforce, and dynamic and unexpected marketing strategies that will resonate with consumers in the new retail reality.

This year's powerful lineup of 60 + speakers includes:

  • Opening the conference will be Walmart's Nabeela Ixtabalan, EVP, People & Corporate Affairs, who will discuss how one of the largest retail employers is adapting to the new normal and the future of work. She will also be speaking with Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO, Thrive Global and Chester Elton, author, speaker, organizational culture and employee engagement and leadership expert about the importance of mental health and wellbeing in retail.

  • Futurist superstar Doug Stephens will connect how the total reinvention of many aspects of daily life because of the pandemic will reshape not just how consumers shop but why they shop and, share an actionable roadmap for retail leaders to consider as they plan for what is not yet here.

  • Renowned China marketing expert and best-selling author, Ashley Dudarenok, one of the top 20 visionaries according to The Holmes Report, named guru on digital marketing and fast-evolving trend in China by Thinkers50, and the personality behind the world's #1 YouTube business vlog about the China market, Ashley Talks China, discusses how China's new retail and tech giants are shaping the future of global commerce.

  • Media personality Amber Mac will provide the tech insider's overview on the four key global retail tech trends that are-shaping retail's future including voice commerce, retail robots, social commerce and XR experience.

  • Google Canada's Eric Morris, Managing Director, Retail, will present insights on the five new consumer habits that will forever change retail.

  • Bunnings' Michael Schneider, Managing Director, (Bunnings is Australia's leading home improvement hardware store and has been voted Australia's most trusted retail brand for the last 15 years in a row!) will discuss how earing trust and loyalty has been at the heart of Bunnings' success.

  • Mintel, the renowned global market research firm will explore how retailers can focus on what matters to consumers now and how companies can adeptly navigate the new retail landscape as the next normal unfolds.

  • IKEA Canada's CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Ward will share how IKEA is re-envisioning its business and is continuing to push all its partners to offer healthier, more sustainable solutions at a scale that Canadians can afford.

  • John S. Thorbeck, Chairman of Chainge Capital, whose impressive credentials include being a former CEO of GH Bass & Co (PVH), Rockport (Adidas), as well as senior executive for Timberland Co and Nike, will review rising consumer and investor expectations for sustainability and outline innovative ways it can be achieved with less risk and capital.

  • And, to close the four-day conference, Ian Black, Country Manager for Shopify Canada, will share some of the most innovative ecommerce ideas executed over the last few months that are likely to inspire many new trends in the year ahead.

These and many more perspective-expanding sessions will make RCC STORE 21 the landmark retail event of the year. See full agenda.

RCC STORE 21 is less than a week away! Visit https://www.storeconference.ca/tickets to purchase your tickets.

Media is welcome to attend RCC STORE 21.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.RetailCouncil.org

Retail Council of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/08/c2820.html

