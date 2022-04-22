U.S. markets closed

Retaining the Best Clients and the Brightest Talent: A Strategic Partnership Between Grit & Gravel Marketing and Incipio Workforce Solutions.

·2 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaboratively, Grit & Gravel Marketing, a consumer and employer branding agency, and Incipio Workforce Solutions are locating, hiring, and retaining top talent across multiple industries through combined employer branding, human resource efforts, and applicant recruiting efforts. Grit & Gravel is positively branding each employer while Incipio is equipping each company to live their brand daily. Together, they are increasing each client's position as the organization of choice for potential new hires.

Incipio Workforce Solutions
Incipio Workforce Solutions

We asked Kaleb Scharmahorn, CEO of Grit & Gravel Marketing, why he considers employer branding to be important? He answered, "A well executed and communicated employer brand is a crucial part of any company's overall brand impression." He mentioned that branding is too commonly associated with winning sales.

When a company is determining if employer branding is an avenue that they should take, one may be curious about the misconceptions associated. Kaleb said, "A common misconception of employer branding is that if your company looks like a great place to work to the potential candidate, then it will be a great place to work." Telling your brand story effectively is crucial to organizational success, but it requires much more attention. Together, Incipio and Grit & Gravel come across situations where employer brand marketing doesn't match the actual employee experience. So through their partnership, they are uniquely positioned to help companies, not only look the part through strategic employer branding efforts, but help them professionally equip their teams to positively control their brand perception, increase retention, and create an infectious culture that top talent and top clients want to be a part of.

Kaleb said, "The nature of brand growth is a systematic, consistent, and intentional approach of marrying the pragmatic nature of where you are with the vision of where you want to be. We help clients define their vision for their employer brand and understand their current status and perception. Then we develop, monitor, and measure the necessary brand building activity that has to happen to get the brand where we need it to be."

About Grit & Gravel Marketing

Grit & Gravel is a full-service content marketing and employer branding agency. Learn more.

About Incipio Workforce Solutions

Incipio offers professional services in Workforce Alignment, Applicant Recruiting, Employer Branding, and HR. Learn more.

Molley Ricketts
Incipio Workforce Solutions
502.544.3706

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retaining-the-best-clients-and-the-brightest-talent-a-strategic-partnership-between-grit--gravel-marketing-and-incipio-workforce-solutions-301531249.html

SOURCE Incipio Workforce Solutions

