Retention.com Welcomes Mike Yebio as VP of Sales During High-Growth Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retention.com , the industry-leading Shopify eCommerce solution for increasing cart abandonment revenue, is proud to welcome Mike Yebio as VP of Sales.

Mike comes to Retention.com from Snappy Kraken where he was Chief Revenue Officer, leading their GTM operations. Mike will be in charge of significantly growing the sales organization at Retention.com.

"Retention.com is revolutionizing e-commerce by taking the weight off brands' shoulders in acquiring customers," explains Mike. "With its clear ROI story and ability to lower customer acquisition costs, it's a must-have technology for every e-commerce company. I was blown away by what the founders had accomplished with such a nimble team. The team culture and ambition here are simply inspiring."

"After speaking with key customers, I was surprised by the traction that Retention.com has achieved," added Mike. "They've found that the platform provides them with an unparalleled return on investment, unlike any technology they've used before."

Retention.com welcomes Mike during a major sales team expansion. Within the past six months employee count has grown by 7X to keep pace with rapid sales velocity, with a deal-cycle time of only 7 days. Revenue has grown from $600K to $15MM ARR since 2021, with a $50MM ARR target by the end of 2023.

"We've experienced massive growth with a team of only six people, including one salesperson," said Diana Ross, CRO and co-founder. "Our goal is to get to a billion-dollar valuation by 2024, and we need someone with Mike's vision and talent to launch us through this next phase of hyper-growth."

"As I've mentioned in my Work in Public podcasts, we're accelerating into 2023. And with my 10 Years in the Making podcast we are celebrating our customers' breakout successes too," said Adam Robinson, CEO and co-founder. "Mike's deep industry experience will enable us to continue this growth and help our customers realize the untapped potential that Retention.com can unlock for them."

About Retention.com: Retention.com's cutting-edge technology helps DTC eCommerce businesses grow by unlocking new, high-intent customer cohorts. We help Shopify businesses identify abandoned-cart and browse-abandonment shoppers and convert them into loyal customers by leveraging existing marketing and automation flows, which can 10x abandonment revenue alone. Learn more: Retention.com .

