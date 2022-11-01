U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Retia Medical Announces Andrew Shaw and Gebhard Wagener Join the Clinical Advisory Board

·3 min read

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retia Medical, an innovator in hemodynamic monitoring that helps clinicians precisely guide care to prevent complications from high-risk surgeries, today announced that Andrew Shaw, MD, and Gebhard Wagener, MD join other distinguished clinicians on Retia Medical's Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Andrew Shaw
Dr. Andrew Shaw

Andrew Shaw, MD, and Gebhard Wagener, MD join other distinguished clinicians on Retia Medical's Clinical Advisory Board

Dr. Shaw is Chairman of the Department of Intensive Care and Resuscitation at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, a Fellow of the Royal College of Anaesthetists (UK), a Fellow of the American College of Critical Care Medicine and a Fellow of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine (UK). He also holds a master's degree in Healthcare Management from Vanderbilt University. He has practiced cardiothoracic anesthesiology and critical care medicine for more than 25 years in the UK, USA and Canada, and has authored 4 textbooks and more than 225 original publications.

His clinical practice is cardiothoracic, surgical intensive care and perioperative medicine, and his translational research interests include biomarker discovery in acute illness and injury. Dr. Shaw's clinical research interests include observational and pragmatic interventional trials of candidate interventions to prevent and treat adverse outcomes following cardiac surgery, in particular the role of intravenous fluid therapy in acute kidney injury. His research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the US Department of Defense, private philanthropy and by industry. He is the President of the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists and a founder Director of the Peri Operative Quality Initiative.

Dr. Wagener is an Anesthesiologist, Intensivist and clinical researcher at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, NY. His clinical and research interests focus on liver failure and transplantation. He previously studied the role of vasopressin in liver failure and outcomes after liver transplantation and has edited a textbook of liver anesthesiology and critical care medicine. Dr. Wagener is active in multiple liver transplant and transplant anesthesia societies, Vice President of the Society for the Advancement of Transplant Anesthesia and member of the transplant committee of the American Society of Anesthesiology.

His other research interests include early detection of organ injury using novel techniques and markers. He has studied clinical models of organ injury and related biomarkers including urinary biomarkers for acute kidney injury in clinical scenarios such as cardiac surgery, liver failure and transplantation. As an extension of his work with biomarkers, he was the principal investigator on an NIH RO-1 funded study of early detection of lung injury using a specific probe for apoptosis and SPECT-CT imaging.

"Dr. Wagener has been a terrific research partner for us for several years, including leading our FDA validation study. Both Dr. Shaw and Dr. Wagener are recognized leaders in perioperative and critical care," said Marc Zemel, S.M., M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Retia. "They have already provided superior insights and guidance for our efforts to develop and implement novel algorithms that can help clinicians improve outcomes for their high-risk patients. Accordingly, we are delighted to formally welcome both Dr. Shaw and Dr. Wagener to our Clinical Advisory Board."

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical aims to provide accurate cardiovascular information and insights to help clinicians improve outcomes for high-risk patients. Retia brings together industry-leading expertise in physiology, signal processing, data science, and computational algorithms to engineer innovative hemodynamic monitoring solutions that give clinicians accurate, real-time data that they can rely on to make patient care decisions. Retia is committed to giving clinicians greater access to hemodynamic monitoring by providing a more cost-effective solution by eliminating unnecessary proprietary disposables. Retia Medical is proud to positively impact patient care in the U.S. and internationally as more hospitals continue to incorporate the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor into their standard of care.

Media Contact:
Morris Nguyen
mnguyen@retiamedical.com

Dr. Gebhard Wagener
Dr. Gebhard Wagener
www.retiamedical.com (PRNewsfoto/Retia Medical LLC)
www.retiamedical.com (PRNewsfoto/Retia Medical LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retia-medical-announces-andrew-shaw-and-gebhard-wagener-join-the-clinical-advisory-board-301664223.html

SOURCE Retia Medical LLC

