RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Wednesday, October 26, 2022

·4 min read
RetinalGeniX Technologies Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts, to Attend its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation at The Emerging Growth Conference

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. OTCQB: RTGN to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference.

RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. (RTGN) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present a 30 - minute investor overview at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1:00 PM Eastern.

The company’s worldwide mission is the prevention of blindness through mass retinal screening and patient home monitoring and to provide diagnoses of systemic diseases including heart disease, Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson's, and more through genetic mapping/pharmacogenetics.

Jerry Katzman MD, Chairman, CEO & President, and the senior RTGN team will deliver a presentation and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and the team will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register HERE to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on http://www.emerginggrowth.com/ and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. The company is an ophthalmic research and development company, focusing on developing technologies to screen, monitor, diagnose, and treat ocular, optical, and sight-threatening disorders. Its products include the RetinalGeniX Imaging System, a diabetic non-mydriatic mass retinal imaging and screening device, RetinalCam, a real-time in-home retinal monitoring, imaging, and physician alert system; and DNA-Based "GPS" genetic testing combined with high-resolution retinal imaging technologies which seek to revolutionize the diagnosis of systemic Diseases. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding revolutionizing the diagnosis of systemic diseases, launching a breakthrough in advanced retinal imaging and genetic mapping that could become the new standard for the diagnosis of systemic disease, the platform having the potential to replace expensive and time-consuming procedures such as CT, MRI, and PET at a much lower cost, the platform determining the right patients to screen and choosing the most effective early interventions, offering the opportunity to bring testing away from laboratories and hospitals and into primary care centers, where it could be handled by practitioners at a cost that is a fraction of that of a CT scan, an MRI or an echo machine and focusing on patients that have genetic predisposition to multiple systemic diseases. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to deploy the platform as planned and provide cost-effective and definitive early diagnoses for patients, the ability of the platform to provide diagnoses of systemic diseases such as heart disease, dementia, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and more, the Company’s ability to establish the platform as the new standard for the diagnosis of systemic disease, the ability of the platform to replace expensive and time-consuming procedures such as CT, MRI, and PET at a much lower cost, the ability to enhance the screening process of which patients would benefit the best for a retinal imaging analysis, the ability to use retinal imaging to bring the testing away from laboratories and hospitals to primary care centers, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact
RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc.
Jerry Katzman, CEO
jkatzman@retinalgenix.com
http://www.retinalgenix.com/


